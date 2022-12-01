Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Christian Koloko not in Toronto's Monday lineup
The Toronto Raptors did not list Christian Koloko in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. The Raptors will get Gary Trent Jr. back in the lineup against the Celtics tonight, and are pushing Koloko back to the bench to make room for him. Our models project Koloko...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 12/5/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is...
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Monday 12/5/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #1 Private Network – Parx R6 (2:10 PM ET) Private Network hasn’t been at his best on his last few starts but gets a marked drop in class today and looks the clear pick at the weights. Nice of Me is another that seems sure to go well, while Look Out Lambo is also taken into account. Bet Now at FanDuel.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
numberfire.com
Dario Saric coming off of Suns' bench Monday
The Phoenix Suns did not list Dario Saric in their lineup for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Saric will play with the second team Monday while Ish Wainright makes the first start of his NBA career. Saric has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 18.2...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin starting versus Warriors Monday with Myles Turner (hamstring) sidelined
The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin as a starter for Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. The sixth overall pick of the NBA Draft will make the first start of his career against the Warriors tonight while Myles Turner deals with a hamstring injury. Our models project Mathurin,...
numberfire.com
Aleksej Pokusevski no longer in Thunder's Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City will no longer be starting Aleksej Pokusevski in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Thunder decided to give Jalen Williams the start Monday against the Hawks, and moved Pokusevski to the bench to make room. Pokusevski has a $5,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell (illness) unavailable for Indiana Monday
The Indiana Pacers have ruled out T.J. McConnell (illness) for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. McConnell will get some rest tonight as he deals with an illness. His absence should leave Aaron Nesmith in the lineup for another start. Nesmith is projected to score 22.8 fantasy points against...
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder (personal) questionable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (personal) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Schroder's status remains in question after he missed one contest for personal reasons. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to see more playing time versus a Washington team ranked 14th in defensive rating if Schroder is out.
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke playing with Grizzlies' second unit Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Brandon Clarke in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Clarke will play with the Grizzlies' second team against the Heat Monday while Santi Aldama takes a spot in the starting five. Our models still project Clarke for great usage tonight,...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) will play for Clippers under minutes limit Monday
Los Angeles Clipper head coach Ty Lue said that Luke Kennard (calf) will play with a minutes limit in the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornet. Kennard hasn't played since the middle of November, but he'll get some minutes tonight against the Hornets. Our models project him to play 20.1 minutes.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) cleared for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Robinson was listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, so this comes as no surprise. He has officially received the green light to take the floor versus a shorthanded Grizzlies squad. In 17...
numberfire.com
Gary Trent Jr. coming off Raptors' bench in updated lineup Monday
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Trent was originally listed in the starting five just minutes ago. Now, head coach Nick Nurse's newest lineup has him back on the bench. Christian Koloko will remain with the first unit.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jeff Green (knee) expected back Tuesday
Denver Nuggets power forward Jeff Green (knee) is on track to play Tuesday versus the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Malone said there's a "good chance" Green will return from a seven-game absence on Tuesday. He will likely only have a bench role, but with Michael Porter Jr. (heel) still out indefinitely, Green will have extra minutes available.
numberfire.com
Jimmy Butler (knee) available for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Butler was listed questionable due to right knee soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus a shorthanded Grizzlies squad. Our models project Butler for 19.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies to start Santi Aldama versus Heat Monday; Brandon Clarke to come off bench
The Memphis Grizzlies listed Santi Aldama as a starter for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Aldama will take a start for Monday's game against the Heat while Brandon Clarke plays with the second team. Aldama has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 27.4 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Raptors officially downgrade Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) to out Monday
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hernangomez suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's game against the Magic and wasn't able to return. He'll take tonight off as he tries to recover. Hernangomez has been averaging 4.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Magic's Mo Bamba (back) unavailable Monday versus Milwaukee
The Orlando Magic have ruled out Mo Bamba (back) for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bamba will miss another contest while he deals with a back injury. His absence should lock Bol Bol into another start against the Bucks. Our models project Bol for 26.4 fantasy points tonight, with...
numberfire.com
Ish Wainright making first career start for Phoenix Monday; Dario Saric to play off bench
The Phoenix Suns listed Ish Wainright as a starter for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Wainright will make the first start of his career Monday while Dario Saric takes a seat. Our models project Wainright, who has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel, to score 13.2 fantasy points off of...
