According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #1 Private Network – Parx R6 (2:10 PM ET) Private Network hasn’t been at his best on his last few starts but gets a marked drop in class today and looks the clear pick at the weights. Nice of Me is another that seems sure to go well, while Look Out Lambo is also taken into account. Bet Now at FanDuel.

11 HOURS AGO