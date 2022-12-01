ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Christian Koloko not in Toronto's Monday lineup

The Toronto Raptors did not list Christian Koloko in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. The Raptors will get Gary Trent Jr. back in the lineup against the Celtics tonight, and are pushing Koloko back to the bench to make room for him. Our models project Koloko...
numberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 12/5/22

Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is...
numberfire.com

Horse Racing Best Bets for Monday 12/5/22

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #1 Private Network – Parx R6 (2:10 PM ET) Private Network hasn’t been at his best on his last few starts but gets a marked drop in class today and looks the clear pick at the weights. Nice of Me is another that seems sure to go well, while Look Out Lambo is also taken into account. Bet Now at FanDuel.
numberfire.com

Dario Saric coming off of Suns' bench Monday

The Phoenix Suns did not list Dario Saric in their lineup for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Saric will play with the second team Monday while Ish Wainright makes the first start of his NBA career. Saric has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 18.2...
numberfire.com

Aleksej Pokusevski no longer in Thunder's Monday lineup

The Oklahoma City will no longer be starting Aleksej Pokusevski in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Thunder decided to give Jalen Williams the start Monday against the Hawks, and moved Pokusevski to the bench to make room. Pokusevski has a $5,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com

T.J. McConnell (illness) unavailable for Indiana Monday

The Indiana Pacers have ruled out T.J. McConnell (illness) for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. McConnell will get some rest tonight as he deals with an illness. His absence should leave Aaron Nesmith in the lineup for another start. Nesmith is projected to score 22.8 fantasy points against...
numberfire.com

Dennis Schroder (personal) questionable for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (personal) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Schroder's status remains in question after he missed one contest for personal reasons. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to see more playing time versus a Washington team ranked 14th in defensive rating if Schroder is out.
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke playing with Grizzlies' second unit Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Brandon Clarke in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Clarke will play with the Grizzlies' second team against the Heat Monday while Santi Aldama takes a spot in the starting five. Our models still project Clarke for great usage tonight,...
numberfire.com

Luke Kennard (calf) will play for Clippers under minutes limit Monday

Los Angeles Clipper head coach Ty Lue said that Luke Kennard (calf) will play with a minutes limit in the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornet. Kennard hasn't played since the middle of November, but he'll get some minutes tonight against the Hornets. Our models project him to play 20.1 minutes.
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) cleared for Heat Monday night

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Robinson was listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, so this comes as no surprise. He has officially received the green light to take the floor versus a shorthanded Grizzlies squad. In 17...
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. coming off Raptors' bench in updated lineup Monday

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Trent was originally listed in the starting five just minutes ago. Now, head coach Nick Nurse's newest lineup has him back on the bench. Christian Koloko will remain with the first unit.
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Jeff Green (knee) expected back Tuesday

Denver Nuggets power forward Jeff Green (knee) is on track to play Tuesday versus the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Malone said there's a "good chance" Green will return from a seven-game absence on Tuesday. He will likely only have a bench role, but with Michael Porter Jr. (heel) still out indefinitely, Green will have extra minutes available.
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (knee) available for Heat on Monday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Butler was listed questionable due to right knee soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus a shorthanded Grizzlies squad. Our models project Butler for 19.2 points,...
numberfire.com

Raptors officially downgrade Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) to out Monday

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hernangomez suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's game against the Magic and wasn't able to return. He'll take tonight off as he tries to recover. Hernangomez has been averaging 4.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com

Magic's Mo Bamba (back) unavailable Monday versus Milwaukee

The Orlando Magic have ruled out Mo Bamba (back) for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bamba will miss another contest while he deals with a back injury. His absence should lock Bol Bol into another start against the Bucks. Our models project Bol for 26.4 fantasy points tonight, with...

