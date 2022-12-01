Read full article on original website
First-Party Xbox Series X|S Game Prices Increasing To $70 In 2023--Including Starfield
Microsoft will increase the upfront cost of its first-party games to $70 starting in 2023. This will impact upcoming games such as Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport. According to IGN, Xbox's exclusives will cost $70 at launch but didn't elaborate on regional pricing for other countries. "This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles," says Microsoft in a statement to IGN. "As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch.”
The Best Xbox Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox admittedly hasn't had a noteworthy 2022 when it comes to first-party releases, but Microsoft's gaming hardware more than made up for its minimal selection of Xbox-published exclusives by being one of the best platforms for third-party games. Combined with its main event Game Pass subscription program and day one releases through it, Xbox had plenty of gaming muscle to flex throughout 2022.
Blizzard Is Making Overwatch 2's Next Hero Easier To Unlock
Overwatch 2's next hero should be a little easier to earn from the battle pass. Shared by Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller on Twitter, Ramattra, the new tank arriving in Season 2, should be slightly easier to unlock for players who don't purchase the battle pass. In Overwatch 2...
The Game Awards Will Be Shorter Than Last Year
Geoff Keighley has confirmed that The Game Awards 2022 will be much shorter than last year's showcase. During a recent Twitter Spaces talk--via Resetera--Keighley discussed the upcoming ceremony, which is set to air on December 8, and answered some questions about what to expect. The Game Awards is usually filled with not only award presentations, but interviews with developers and trailers for brand-new games. This usually results in a lengthy broadcast, considering there are also ads aired throughout, but Keighley has said it will be shorter this year.
Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer. To celebrate Dragon Age Day, we get an in game cinematic trailer. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Patch Fixes Its Most Famous In-Joke
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's free new-gen update is coming later in December, and it'll add improved visuals, a new quest, and a photo mode to the game. However, it'll also fix one of the most memetic oversights in the original game. In the Witcher 3 quest Destination: Skellige, Geralt's...
The Witcher 3 Is Back And Better Than Ever On PS5 And Xbox Series X
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is out on December 14 as a free upgrade, and we had the opportunity to play it for a few hours. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrade of CD Projekt Red's beloved open-world RPG features several visual improvements, a photo mode, and a new quest.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Coming To The Game Awards
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to the well-regarded Fallen Order, is coming early next year. EA announced in a press release and revealed on Twitter that a gameplay trailer of Survivor will premiere at The Game Awards on December 8. Taking place five years after the events of Fallen...
Riot's Project L Video Showcases Core Fighting System, Including Tag Mechanics
During the last Project L update back in August, executive producer Tom Cannon said there would be one more update for the upcoming fighter from Riot Games before the end of 2022. That update has arrived in the form of a six-minute dev diary highlighting core gameplay mechanics, tag options, and brand-new gameplay.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed Early Via Steam Listing
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's action-adventure game from Respawn, will be released in March 2023, according to the game's Steam page first spotted by Resetera. Some people are seeing a March 15 release date and others are seeing a March 16 date on the page. The Steam...
Miyazaki Doesn't Want To Get "Distracted" By Elden Ring's Huge Success
Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has said he doesn't want to get distracted by the game's overwhelming success when it comes to making his next project. Last week, Elden Ring was awarded two PlayStation Partner Awards, including the Grand Award for the best-selling game developed in Asia and the Users' Choice award. Miyazaki reacted to the awards in an interview with Famitsu--translated by VGC--and was particularly honored by the Users' Choice award as the game was directly chosen by players, but he doesn't want the game's success to distract him from focusing on his next game.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All Oathbound Quests And How To Complete Them
Last season, Epic abandoned its normal weekly story quest structure in Fortnite, opting instead for a batch of quests that were available only in the first two weeks, followed by another batch of quests near the end of the season. And in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, it looks like it's taking a similar approach with the Oathbound quests on the awesome new island.
Elden Ring: Where To Get The Great Turtle Shell Shield
If you're looking to collect every shield in Elden Ring, you'll likely come across a large majority of them by just playing through the game normally. However, a handful of shields can be easily missed without a keen eye. That's the case with the Great Turtle Shell Shield, which you may overlook if you're not paying close attention. In this guide, we'll tell you how to get your hands on it.
Get 8 Steam Deck Games For $10 With The New Play On The Go Bundle
If you’re looking to load up your new Steam Deck with some new games to play over the holidays, Fanatical’s Play On The Go 3 bundle gets you up to 8 PC games for just $10. And yes, they’re all Steam Deck-verified. The bundle is part of Fanatical's Bundlefestive promotion, which will bring new game bundles every day this week.
Grab 4 Cool Steam Games For Just $4, Including An Awesome 3D Metroidvania
Feel like an adventure? Then you should check out Fanatical’s new Epic Quest bundle, which includes four adventure-focused PC games for just $4--a massive discount from the $84.96 total these titles would cost separately. The bundle includes Supraland, a first-person adventure game with a metroidvania world design and 3D...
How to Catch Charizard In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
If you are a huge fan of Charizard, one of the most recognizable Pokemon (and dragons, for that matter), you may have been disappointed to hear the fan-favorite flying/fire type Pokemon isn't readily available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Fret not, however! There is still a way to get Charizard (although it is quite difficult), so read on and we'll walk you through everything you need to catch the fiery Gen 1 starter.
CD Projekt Red Will Stop Supporting Gwent, Its Witcher Card Game, In 2024
CD Projekt Red has announced that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, will stop receiving report by the end of 2024, with the studio's plans shifting to something it's calling Project Gwentfinity. Speaking with IGN, the studio laid out some of its short- and long-term plans for its Witcher spin-off game....
The Witcher 3 New-Gen Update Supports Many, But Not All, Of Its Most Popular Mods
CD Projekt Red is bringing official mod integration and additional modding tools alongside The Witcher 3's new-gen PC update. In a post on the official CD Projekt Red forums, a developer representative outlines plans for modding compatibility. It has been six years since the last major PC update, so it's inevitable that a new update will change basic files in such a way that renders some mods unusable. In this post, CD Projekt Red linked a list of the Witcher 3's most popular mods to show whether or not they are compatible with the upcoming patch. For example, compatible mods include the All Quest Objectives On Map and the Over 9000 Weight Limit mod. Incompatible mods include Always Full Exp and Slots Slots Slots.
PowerWash Simulator Developer Delays Content Announcement And New Console Release Dates
Developer FuturLab no longer plans to pull back the curtain on a content update for PowerWash Simulator tomorrow. Originally, the team was going to provide information on December 6 for an upcoming free mini-story expansion for the first-person cleaning game. The update will reportedly add five new levels to the title, including never-before-seen vehicles.
Rebirth Island May Be Coming Back To Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Per Leaks
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 might see a return of Rebirth Island and the popular Resurgence game-mode in the coming weeks. A map posted on a popular Call of Duty Facebook group has suggested that a small island off the coast of Al Mazrah will be the next location for Warzone 2.0.
