Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has said he doesn't want to get distracted by the game's overwhelming success when it comes to making his next project. Last week, Elden Ring was awarded two PlayStation Partner Awards, including the Grand Award for the best-selling game developed in Asia and the Users' Choice award. Miyazaki reacted to the awards in an interview with Famitsu--translated by VGC--and was particularly honored by the Users' Choice award as the game was directly chosen by players, but he doesn't want the game's success to distract him from focusing on his next game.

15 HOURS AGO