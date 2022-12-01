Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady screams at Bucs teammates as offense sputters vs Saints
Tom Brady was seen screaming at his teammates on the sideline after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers punted to start the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.
NFL Power Rankings: Can 49ers win a Super Bowl without their top 2 QBs? It's possible
Backup quarterbacks pressed into duty due to injuries have won Super Bowls more often than you'd think. Jim Plunkett was a failed Heisman Trophy winner backing up Dan Pastorini in 1980 for the Oakland Raiders and had thrown one pass all season when Pastorini broke his leg in the Raiders' fifth game. Plunkett took over and the Raiders won a Super Bowl a few months later. Jeff Hostetler had started two NFL games when the 1990 New York Giants needed him to replace an injured Phil Simms late in the regular season. Hostetler played pretty well and the Giants won Super Bowl XXV. In 2018, Nick Foles took over for injured Carson Wentz and went on a magical ride that ended with the Philadelphia Eagles' first Super Bowl win.
Doncic, Mavericks preserve big lead, roll past Suns 130-111
Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 and the Dallas Mavericks preserved a big lead against the Phoenix Suns this time in a 130-111 victory
Fox Sued for Patent Infringement When Scheduling NFL Broadcasts
A new federal lawsuit accuses Fox of infringing patents for predictive analytics tools used to optimize its NFL schedule. On Nov. 29, Recentive Analytics sued Fox in a Delaware federal court, arguing the network “directly infringes” Recentive’s patents by deploying a mapping tool that “creates a schedule of events for content that occurs at discrete time slots (e.g., NFL Sunday games at 1 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET) for a plurality of cities.” Based in Massachusetts, Recentive offers analytics platforms to TV networks, leagues, teams and live entertainment companies, which use those platforms to make predictions and adjust resources. The NFL,...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Wrestling: Minot Boys taking advantage of early season opportunities
Minot Boys Wrestling hopes to build on a second place finish in the WDA last season. The Magi finished last season 17-5 overall with only two losses to conference opponents. The team already has three events under their belt … two of which coming this past weekend in Montana. Head Coach Justin Racine says wrestling […]
Jones' career-high 28 points lead Grizzlies past Heat 101-93
Tyus Jones had a career-high 28 points and 10 assists to lead the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies a 101-93 victory over Miami Heat
Former B's coach Cassidy wins; Boston's home streak ends
BOSTON (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights made former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy’s return a success on Reilly Smith’s score in the fifth round of the shootout, beating the Bruins 4-3 to end their NHL-record for home victories to open a season at 14 games on Monday night. The 57-year-old Cassidy was fired by Boston following 5 ½ seasons in June after the Bruins were eliminated by Carolina in the opening round of the playoffs. Eight days after he was let go, he was hired by Vegas. In a matchup of two of the league’s top three teams, Western conference-leading Vegas opened a 3-0 lead early in the second period on two goals by Paul Cotter and the other by Jonathan Marchessault before the Bruins started their comeback when Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored just over six minutes apart late in the period.
