'People need help': Omaha's mental health care crisis
OMAHA, Neb. — This story discusses suicide. If you or anyone you know are struggling with mental health, call 988 or text VOICE to 20121. In grainy gas station surveillance video, Ruben Jimenez browses the snack selection. He meanders slowly. Like many teens, he has a phone in hand. The video is the last his family has of him. The 16-year-old took his own life in October.
Iowa reports first flu-related deaths of season
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has reported the state's first flu-related deaths of the season. HHS says both people were aged 81 and older and from northern Iowa. Both had underlying health conditions. The most recent flu report shows Iowa is seeing a moderately high level of...
Omaha Public Schools proposes new school bus plan, including cutting some students from routes
OMAHA, Neb. — Finding a way to and from school could potentially become more challenging for an estimated 3,000 OPS students next year. Omaha Public Schools has proposed cutting some students from bus routes. The district released recommendations Monday to "improve reliability" for students and families. They also told...
Princess ball raises funds for pediatric leukemia research
OMAHA, Neb. — Ava's Army Sugar Plum Festival attracted hundreds for its third annual princess ball Saturday. It honored kids who are cancer fighters and survivors. The magical, family-friendly event featured a daddy-daughter dance, a kid-friendly dinner and a visit from Santa. It expected 640 people in attendance. Ava's...
North Omaha organizations, volunteers put on toy giveaway for community children
OMAHA, Neb. — Various Omaha groups and organizations got together Saturday afternoon in North Omaha at Fabric Lab to host an annual toy giveaway. Preston Love with Black Votes Matter runs the toy giveaway. Love partners with the NAACP and University of Nebraska-Omaha athletics. "This is a time of...
Nebraska legislative candidate calls for recount in November's election
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska legislative candidate called for a recount Monday from November's election. In Lincoln, Russ Barger requested the recount in the District 26 election. Barger lost by over 1% of the vote to George Dungan, which is below the automatic recount threshold. Barger posted $6,000 for...
Lincoln legislative candidate calls for recount by hand
The 2022 Nebraska election results are almost in the books. However, the losing candidate in Legislative District 26, which covers northeast Lincoln, wants a recount — by hand. Russ Barger, a Republican in the officially nonpartisan race, lost to George Dungan III, a Democrat, by 214 votes. Since the...
Editorial Juvenile Guns
Two 13 year old's facing charges in the murder of a 13 year old. A 13 and 15 year old charged in another murder. In that case the 15 year old is accused of bringing the gun to school before going to the victims house. It's incidents like these that brought Omaha police chief Todd Schmaderer, OPS superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan, and Empowerment Networks Willie Barney together for this week’s Chronicle. And the facts are troubling.
'We are a big community': Hot Shops open house supports local artist, education
OMAHA, Neb. — A bright, fiery oven burning hot with molten glass is the starting point for artist Matthew Shrader. "Being an artist and doing this is my full-time job is exciting and exhausting and rewarding. And all those things. So being able to do what I love is pretty amazing to be able to do that every day," Shrader said.
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
Benefits of Colorado canal outweigh $600 million price tag study finds
An independent study by a California-based engineering firm said a canal that diverts water from the Lower South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska would cost $567 million to $628 million and take about 11 years to build. Gywn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Friday, the payoff for Nebraska...
Omaha, Douglas County authorities investigating threat of violence to Newman Center
OMAHA, Neb. — The St. John Paul II Newman Center reported a threatening note found on their door to law enforcement Saturday afternoon, near the University of Nebraska-Omaha's Scott Campus. A statement from the Newman Center said the author of the note claims to represent Jane's Revenge — an...
Families come out for Christmas in the Village in North Omaha Saturday
It was a cold day Saturday, but the 12th Annual Christmas in the Village brought out families and friends together in North Omaha. The cookies were not the only things bringing kids out to the area. Some carthorses brought the cheer of Christmas along too, even if it came with cold weather.
15 years later: The Von Maur shootings
OMAHA, Neb. — Dec. 5 marks 15 years since a shooter opened fire at the Von Maur department store at Westroads Mall in Omaha. Eight people were killed. After shooting 11 people, the suspect then turned the gun on himself. In the video at the top of the article,...
OPD: Robber maces fast-food worker at drive-through window
Omaha Police say a robber maced an employee at a McDonald's Saturday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the restaurant on 108th and Q streets. Officers say the man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the worker and took the cash drawer from the register. The suspect ran...
'It's an annual tradition': KETV's Family Festival brings holiday cheer to downtown
A trolley full of families, sending them around downtown Omaha for the Annual KETV Family Festival. "We always come down here, you have to see the big tree. I mean, I've lived in Omaha my whole life, you have to," said Ami as she waits in line with her family at Durham.
Weather Now Extra: What's a polar vortex?
OMAHA, Neb. — With the chilly weather incoming to the Omaha area, you may hear the term "polar vortex." Meteorologist Caitlin Harvey explains what it means and how often it happens in our Weather Now Extra.
Suspicious man in black van approaching kids in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is searching for an older white male driving a black van who has been approaching kids in Dodge County. The first instance was reported to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 28 when there was a report of possible child enticement near Green Acres Mobile Home Community in Nickerson.
4 men accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old girl receive no bond in Douglas County court
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The four men accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl were in court for the first time Monday. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said officials haven't been able to find a connection between them and the victim — 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Kash Davis,...
18-year-old man arrested for November homicide, according to Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for the November murder of a 19-year-old man, according to Omaha police. Kevin Thornton faces charges of first-degree murder, use of a weapon - gun to commit a felony and attempted robbery. He's accused of killing Sincere Brooks on Nov. 16,...
