OMAHA, Neb. — This story discusses suicide. If you or anyone you know are struggling with mental health, call 988 or text VOICE to 20121. In grainy gas station surveillance video, Ruben Jimenez browses the snack selection. He meanders slowly. Like many teens, he has a phone in hand. The video is the last his family has of him. The 16-year-old took his own life in October.

13 HOURS AGO