Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Randell Salyers was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when...
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
Details released in I-24 single-vehicle crash
A Clarksville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies responded to the exit ramp from the Pennryile Parkway onto I-24 and investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Randell Salyers of Clarksville had left the road way while exiting the Parkway to get onto I-24. The vehicle traveled off the left of the ramp and went through the grass median before hitting a ravine and overturning multiple times.
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville. The accident happened near Memorial Drive at around 5:17 p.m. The collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
Clarksville Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville woman that was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Pembroke Road exit Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Stephanie Bumgarner was northbound when another vehicle cut her off and she struck the guardrail while trying to miss the other vehicle.
Motorcyclist severely injured in Clarksville accident
A vehicle versus motorcycle accident Saturday night on Madison Street in Clarksville seriously injured the biker. Clarksville police say it happened on the westbound lanes between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive about 5:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition at a Nashville hospital. Names of those involved...
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Woman Flown To Nashville Hospital After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Pembroke Road exit Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was northbound when another vehicle cut her off and she struck the guardrail while trying to miss the other vehicle. The...
Man arrested on nine warrants following traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday night led to the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on nine outstanding warrants. The Hopkinsville police report says 34-year old Andraous Moore of Hopkinsville pulled into the Rodeway Inn parking lot at a high rate of speed and when he noticed officers, he sped up and cut across the lot and crossed Fort Campbell Boulevard before stopping in the lot of Harbor Freight.
Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November
Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
Man with several active warrants arrested after Hopkinsville traffic stop
Authorities in Hopkinsville reportedly pulled over man for driving carelessly Saturday night, but they later discovered he was already wanted for more than half a dozen other charges.
Unexploded grenade found under Trigg County bridge
An unexploded grenade was located in water under a bridge on South Road in Trigg County Sunday. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says someone was ‘magnet fishing’ off the bridge between Main Street and US 68 when they retrieved what appeared to be a 40 mm grenade.
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive...
Car hits horse and buggy in Trigg County, 2 hurt
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. The Trigg County Sheriff's office said a car driven by Robbie Cain of Princeton struck a horse and buggy near the intersection of Kentucky 128. WKDZ reported that...
Cadiz Man Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Tommy Hillyard was southbound when he lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road striking a tree before overturning. He was taken by...
Man flown to hospital after Cadiz construction site collapse
A worker in Kentucky was brought to a Middle Tennessee hospital after the frame of a structure reportedly collapsed at the Cadiz Farmer's Market construction site Saturday morning.
Roadway Reopened In Cadiz After Explosive Destroyed
A unique find by a fisherman Sunday evening led to some tense moments and the closure of a road in downtown Cadiz. The South Road bridge was closed around 4 pm after Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas said a potential explosive device was found by a person who was magnet fishing from the bridge.
Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville
A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville. A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Newsmaker: Season to remember. Councilmember Sharon...
