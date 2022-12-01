Australia's central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 3.1% as it continues trying to wrestle down inflation. The rate increase is the eighth in a row made by the bank and marks the rate's highest level in 10 years. Still, Australia's rate hikes have remained relatively modest and its key rate remains lower than in many other countries including the United States, where the Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said inflation remained too high at 6.9%. That's...

20 MINUTES AGO