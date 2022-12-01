ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta News

Santa’s Post Office presented by Truist at The Battery Atlanta

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQbJs_0jTqGloo00
Photo byThe Battery Atlanta

Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 24
Santa Claus will continue the time-honored tradition of greeting local children at his Post Office in The Battery Atlanta through Saturday, Dec. 24.  Santa will set up shop every Friday through Sunday in the Community Corner presented by Truist, located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue.  Families are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa – postage not required – in person at his official Atlanta outpost.  Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest! Truist will have additional activities, photo ops, and giveaways for the whole family, celebrating the holidays and the local community. Instead of a professional photographer, this free opportunity allows parents / guardians to take their own photos of their children interacting with Santa as he listens to their wish lists. As needed, Santa’s Post Office can also be a contactless experience.  More information can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Locust Grove to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Locust Grove is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Locust Grove The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
Atlanta News

Sensory Sunday Session at Children's Museum of Atlanta, Dec. 4

Families with children on the autism spectrum or with sensory processing disorders are encouraged to join the Museum’s 2022 Sensory Friendly Sessions! On select Sundays during Session A, kids can enjoy a playful, hands-on experience with a sensory modified setting, limited admission and sound and lighting adjustments to ensure safety and comfort. Stage programming will not be available during Sensory Friendly Sessions.
Atlanta News

Bubble Bash at Children's Museum of Atlanta, Dec. 31

Children’s Museum of Atlanta is hosting a special kid-friendly New Year’s countdown with tons of laughs, dancing, games and more. Guests can enjoy live music from the DJ, design a Peach Drop, DIY bubble solution and ring in the new year with the yearly bubble-wrap-popping tradition!
Atlanta News

Fox Theatre Tours, Dec. 1-31

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Saturday, Dec. 31 Tour times vary. Guests will explore the garland-lined hallways, as they take an up-close look at the Fox’s distinct holiday décor, delight in the famous Mighty Mo up close, and complete the journey with complimentary hot cocoa under the starry-skied auditorium.
Atlanta News

Mighty Mo & More! Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, Dec. 20

Mighty Mo & More! presented by Georgia Natural Gas. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. A FREE holiday event includes appearances by Santa himself, a special musical performance by President and CEO Allan Vella and The Grits, and Miracle on 34th Street! Guests are encouraged to "bring their socks to the Fox" to support Project Live Love's mission to clothe the needy this winter.
Atlanta News

Celebrations in Light at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children’s Museum of Atlanta welcomes families to explore light, joy, winter and wonder all season long with special performances from different holiday traditions!. Best for ages 1 to 5, these special programs facilitated by trained professionals in play-based activity. The Building Blocks Early Learning Program promotes preschool and kindergarten readiness with programs that align with the Georgia Early Learning and Development Standards for preschoolers. Activities this month target motor skills and spatial awareness.
Atlanta News

December is Merry and Bright at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre

The warmth of the holidays has arrived at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Aurora Theatre staples A Christmas Caroland the Festival of Trees return to ring in the season along with hilarious Aurora alum Dulcé Sloan who will star in the NYE Comedy Spectacular. The 2022 edition of Christmas Canteen will also continue this month, running through Dec. 23. Teatro Aurora’s holiday offerings include holiday traditions from Colombia and Puerto Rico with Noche deVelas and Club Babalú Parranda Navideña. Meanwhile, Aurora Children’s Playhouse celebrates December with three entertaining shows: a new twist on ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, a spectacular North Pole talent show with The North Pole Fa-La-La-La Follies and Rob Anglin’s Holiday Juggling Show. Audiences of all ages can join Aurora’s touring troop for one-night-only engagement at the theatre with Blitzen’s Reindeer Games. Aurora favorites Akrosphere Aerial & Circus Arts will present Datsuzoku, while shows from Michelle Malone & the Hot Toddies and Motown Christmas will jazz up the holidays. Rounding out the month, Southern Ballet Theatre will present its rendition of The Nutcracker.
Atlanta News

Homeschool Meet-Up at Children's Museum of Atlanta, Dec. 5

Homeschooled students are encouraged to explore seven hands-on exhibits and four education spaces with interactive programming while meeting other homeschooled students. Groups with more than 10 students may book at the group rate by calling Reservations at 404-527-3693. Admission is free for Museum members.
Atlanta News

Tinsel Tavern at Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Dec. 1 – 24 Live! at The Battery Atlanta invites guests to experience an over-the-top holiday experience unlike any other. From Dec 1 – Dec 24, The Tavern transforms into Tinsel Tavern, a holiday pop-up bar, featuring an explosion of tinsel & twinkling lights, specialty holiday cocktails & tasty small bites, instagrammable photo moments, themed nights, and more.
Atlanta News

Allatoona Jazz Band Holiday Performances at The Battery Atlanta

Friday, Dec. 2 and 9 at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. The Allatoona High School Jazz Band will spread holiday cheer all season long. Visitors can enjoy holiday classics during the hour-long live performances which take place at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage, courtesy of Holidays at The Battery Atlanta presented by Wellstar. More information can be found here.
Atlanta News

Anastasia at The Fox Theatre, Dec. 6-11

This dazzling show presented by Broadway in Atlanta transports us from Russia to Paris, as a brave young woman sets out on an epic adventure to discover her home, love and family.
Atlanta News

Festival of Trees at Aurora Theatre

Over 40 trees – the highest participation for a Festival of Trees to date – will deck the halls of the Lawrenceville Arts Center. From the whimsically clever to the breathtakingly spectacular, these trees have been decorated by local businesses and organizations to inspire helping others this holiday season. Attendees are encouraged to bring new unwrapped toy or non-perishable grocery items to place under their favorite tree. Donations will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrenceville, local community food banks and the outreach efforts of BLACT ATL, Inc.
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy