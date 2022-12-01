Read full article on original website
Darlington County coroner conducting inquest into man's death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee is conducting an inquest into the death of 30-year-old Tyler Bailey. Hardee said Bailey passed away on July 24 following a shooting on Hunt Drive in Darlington County. He added an inquest will determine Bailey's manner of death. NEW:...
Florence woman pleads guilty to fraud, exploiting assisted living residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence woman will serve 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of exploitation of vulnerable adults and breach of trust. The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says on Dec. 5, 57-year-old Regan Simone Carter, pleaded guilty to two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, the value of $10,000 or more.
27-year-old woman reported missing from Darlington County, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman was reported missing by family members in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brittany Williamson, 27, was last seen Saturday in the area of Harry Byrd Highway, DCSO said. If anyone has information on Williamson’s location, they are asked to call the Darlington County […]
2 women charged in Florence convenience store shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are facing charges after a man was shot at a Florence convenience store earlier this year. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said Rorshea Huggins and LaTonya Henry were both arrested this week and each charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
Newly named Darlington police chief backs out of role, city to fill vacancy
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief, fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation in the past, has backed out of the new role, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell […]
Florence woman pleads guilty to breach of trust, exploitation of vulnerable adults
Woman charged in deadly Nichols stabbing, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is now facing charges in connection to a deadly Pee Dee stabbing. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said the incident happened in the area of Broomstraw Court and Cactus Court in Nichols on Friday. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson later confirmed the victim,...
Former Darlington County corrections officer arrested, says SLED
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1. The 29 year-old is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. According to arrest warrants, Green removed contraband received from a prison inmate, but...
Fiber Industries to lay off 250 Darlington County employees in January
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manufacturing plant in Darlington County will lay off 250 employees in January 2023, according to documents obtained by News13. The Fiber Industries location in Darlington County issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice, documents show. “On January 29, 2023, Fiber Industries will begin terminating employees affected […]
1 person killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in an early crash Sunday morning on Ousleydale Road at Walton Way Drive in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Nick Pye with SCHP said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, as both vehicles were traveling...
Florence County caretaker accused of abusing vulnerable adult at residence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities have charged a 57-year-old caretaker with abuse. Deputies arrested Falicia Ann Scott on Wednesday and charged her with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult. She remained in the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning on a $30,000 bond, according to online jail records. According to the deputies, Scott […]
Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional
Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
1 dead after vehicle overturns in Darlington County crash
Deputies: Argument leads to shooting in Florence County, man arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Cornelius Cade was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder. Investigators said the charge stems from an incident that happened...
Huge economic development announcement expected in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A huge economic development project that could lead to hundreds of new jobs is expected to be announced during a news conference Tuesday morning at Francis Marion University's Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence. Officials are being tight-lipped about the project. ABC15 has learned...
Multiple children among those impacted by Sumter mobile home fire
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities are reporting one person injured following a home fire in Sumter that impacted one adult and multiple children. A spokesperson for Sumter Fire told News19 that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive. Officials said the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen area of a mobile home, caused roughly 15% damage.
3 vehicle crash in Aynor blocks lanes of traffic on 501; Injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area of East Highway 501 at Bill Jones Road in Aynor, as lanes of traffic are blocked off due to a three vehicle crash. One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.
Biological mother in Sumter accused of kidnapping her child turns herself in
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A mother who was at one point facing kidnapping charges in Sumter County over her alleged refusal to return a child to his legal guardian has turned herself in. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Jessica Marie Peebles contacted authorities on Friday to...
One person dead after fatal collision in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday around 4:30 am on Ousleydale Road near Pond Hollow Road in Darlington County. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2014 GMC SUV and 2004 Infinity Sedan were both traveling North on Ousleydale Road when the two vehicles […]
Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year
