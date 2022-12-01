COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence woman will serve 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of exploitation of vulnerable adults and breach of trust. The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says on Dec. 5, 57-year-old Regan Simone Carter, pleaded guilty to two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, the value of $10,000 or more.

