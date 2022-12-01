Read full article on original website
NECN
Two People Have Died After Being Hit By Vehicle in Stamford, Conn.: Police
Two people have died after a vehicle hit them in Stamford early Saturday morning, according to police. They have not filed charges but police said the driver suspected of hitting the pedestrians tried to leave the scene and officers detained him. Police said the two people were hit around 2:05...
NECN
Conn. Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Appears in Court
The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month appeared in court on Monday. In court, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. The judge set his...
