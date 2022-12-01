Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas tourism roars back in October
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tourism officials say Las Vegas is making a comeback after hitting huge numbers in October. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said 3.6 M visitors made their way to Las Vegas. Nearing the same number met in October 2019. Officials say the driving force...
Allegiant Stadium tops international venues grossing over $182 million
As an eventful year comes to an end, Billboard's 2022 end-of-the-year Boxscore charts have been released, naming Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium as the No.1 international stadium.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas named 2nd most accessible city
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known for its influx of tourists and now travelers are recognizing the valley as one of the top most accessible cities in the world. Valuable 500 surveyed 3,500 tourists with disabilities to find the top 10 most accessible cities throughout the globe.
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
PLANetizen
L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year
A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
news3lv.com
Where to donate in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community? Check out some of the events in the valley that are accepting donations. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." Toys collected will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Optic Gallery locations will be collecting donations. Visit their website to find a location near you.
news3lv.com
Holiday Happenings around Las Vegas
Want to know where to take the family this holiday season? Where to go eat? Where to celebrate the New Year?. We've got you covered. Follow the links below for all things to do this holiday season.
news3lv.com
Holiday igloo experience coming to Resorts World rooftop this winter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Get ready to dine inside an igloo overlooking the Las Vegas Strip this winter. Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group announced the return of their holiday rooftop igloo experience on Monday. Guests are invited to enjoy treats and cocktails inside the cozy igloos at...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells talks possible art celebration for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Art Basel celebrated its 20th anniversary. So could a similar event come to Las Vegas?. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OffTheStrip.com and OnTheStrip.com, joined us to talk more about this.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Problems
Nothing in Las Vegas actually exists until the doors open. That's a lesson learned over time as countless projects have hit snags that force construction delays and even cause ownership changes. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas project may be the most famous example of this as it has gone through numerous...
news3lv.com
Fill your cup with 'Brew Festivus' in Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fill you cup and your stocking with tickets to this year's "Brew Festivus," presented by the Nevada Craft Brewers Association. President Wyndee Forrest joined us to share all of the details. Visit the EventBrite page to learn more and to purchase tickets.
news3lv.com
9th anniversary of Mondays Dark
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Monday's Dark is celebrating its 9th anniversary, and you're invited!. Joining me now with more is creator Mark Shunock.
kalkinemedia.com
Great Santa Run Las Vegas
Apangchan, foreground right, and other runners dressed as Santa Claus, dance in the Fremont Street Experience before the annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs recognize CCSD's longest-tenured teacher with award
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are rewarding local teachers for their hard work. The professional lacrosse team handed out its first “Teacher of the Game” award on Monday to the Clark County School District’s longest-tenured teacher. Pennie Edmond works at Bonanza High...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas officially breaks ground on Jackson Avenue project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new city project has officially broken ground amid the ongoing efforts to redevelop the Historic Westside area in Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas, alongside Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, broke ground on the Jackson Avenue street project Monday morning. The project is...
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
news3lv.com
Planet 13 hosts inaugural 'Yee High' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was a cowboy Christmas at Planet 13. On Saturday, the dispensary hosted its inaugural "Yee High" event. They said it was the perfect time since the National Finals Rodeo is in town, and Christmas is about three weeks away. "The rodeo only comes once...
news3lv.com
First-ever Korean pop-up shop hosted at Container Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first-ever Korean pop-up shop wrapped up its final day at Container Park. Fans enjoyed exclusive merchandise, live music, and performances from local dance crews. The local K-pop community continues to grow following the success of the BTS takeover back in April. "I think the...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs participate in WingZone eating contest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — WingZone brought the heat for the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Nine players took part in a wing-eating contest on Friday to mark the team's hard work leading up to the first-ever season of lacrosse. The team chomped down on nuclear habanero and mango fire wings.
Comments / 1