SFGate
Box Office Bust: ‘Black Adam’ Faces Theatrical Losses
That may seem like a lot of coinage, especially in COVID times when movies of all shapes and sizes are struggling to reach pre-pandemic grosses at the box office. But “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson as a villain who once promised to change the “hierarchy of power” in the Warner Bros. DC universe, didn’t come cheap, costing $195 million to produce. And a big-budget movie led by Johnson — one of the biggest movie stars in the world, who plays against type here as a murderous anti-hero — requires a worldwide marketing spend of $100 million, according to knowledgable individuals. Insiders at Warner Bros. push back, saying that COVID-related box office limitations led the studio to scale back the global advertising campaign to $80 million.
Animation Opens More Screen Doors for Women and Their Stories
As calls for diversity and gender parity in entertainment are reshaping the industry, animation continues to promote and represent women in game-changing roles, for executives and creative leaders. Jennifer Lee leads Walt Disney Animation Studios. Kristine Belson runs Sony Animation. Karen Toliver heads Netflix’s toon arm. Ramsey Naito oversees Nickelodeon....
‘Daredevil’ Disney+ Series Adds Sandrine Holt, Margarita Levieva to Cast
Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt have both been cast in the Marvel Studios series. They join previously announced leads Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as well as cast member Michael Gandolfini. Cox and D’Onofrio are reprising the roles of Daredevil and Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk respectively, whom they played in the original “Daredevil” series at Netflix. All other character details are being kept under wraps.
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
‘Pinocchio’ ‘Puss in Boots’ ‘New Gods’ Among Record Number of Animated Features Set for Oscar Race
In the early days of the Academy’s animated feature Oscar, there were questions as to whether enough films would qualify each year for the award to be given. Not anymore! This year sees a record number of contenders across a wide variety of genres, styles and audiences, from serious, adult-targeted films (like “Charlotte” and “Eternal Spring”) to boffo offerings from Hollywood’s top toon studios — and that doesn’t even count such anime franchise sensations as “One Piece Film: Red” and “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,” which didn’t submit but further illustrate the vitality of the form.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Rising Pop Star glaive Tapped for Luxury PopSocket Phone Grip Line
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Brand collaborations have become something of a milestone for musicians. It’s a mark of bankable reach, but, despite the prevalence of artist-brand partnerships, the stigma of “selling out” for the wrong collaboration still lingers.
Andrew Dominik Says Brad Pitt Is the Reason He Gets Out of ‘Director Jail,’ Not Wanting to Make ‘Bedtime Stories’
“I spend a lot of time in director jail, then my friend Brad Pitt comes down and talks to the parole board and convinces them to let me out. Then I just go out and re-offend again, I’m incorrigible,” said director Andrew Dominik when speaking to an audience at the Red Sea Film Festival about why he doesn’t get the chance to direct as often as he would like.
‘The Flash’ Final Season to Premiere in February on The CW (TV News Roundup)
According to the network, the ninth season of “The Flash” picks up one week after Barry Allen’s battle with Reverse Flash, with Allen and Iris West-Allen reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. A deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, forcing The Flash and his team to come together, defy impossible odds and save the day.
Jonathan Majors Details the Mission of the Gotham’s Sidney Poitier Initiative: ‘To Push the Legacy Forward Is Everything’ (EXCLUSIVE)
“That’s the thing about Sidney, a lot of people know him from all his beautiful film work, but this is a theater-trained actor, that’s how I got to know him,” Majors tells Variety of the impact Poitier had on his career. “That’s why he was up in my dorm room — because I didn’t know anything about film — I just knew this man played Walter Lee [Younger from ‘A Raisin in the Sun’] on Broadway — the Hamlet, the King Lear of the African American canon.”
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Reveals the Scene With [SPOILER] That Was Cut — and Why She Was ‘Mortified’ by Her Character’s Fate
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains major spoilers for the ending and mid-credits scene in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” currently playing in theaters. Angela Bassett, who is generating Oscar buzz for her performance as Ramonda in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is sharing her feelings about her character’s death. Her tone was good-natured during the discussion, but the sentiment was clear that she wasn’t happy when she first read the script by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole.
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner whose roles on the TV megahit “Cheers” and in the “Look Who's Talking” films made her one of the biggest stars in American comedy in the late 1980s and early 1990s, died Monday. She was 71.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 5: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Beth and Summer’s Bloody Brawl to an Unlikely Truce
Last week‘s “Yellowstone” ended with sexual intrigue, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) grew increasingly skeptical of the women sleeping with both her father (Kevin Costner) and brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). This week, get your saddles ready, because we’re having a branding! But first, a family dinner from hell. On with the recap:
LA3C Festival Announces Food Vendors Including Gogo’s Tacos, Prince Street Pizza and Ramen Hood
A robust lineup of food options for this weekend’s LA3C festival in Los Angeles has been announced. Festgoers watching acts including Snoop Dogg and Maluma can choose from vendors representing a wide array of cultures that make up the L.A. food scene. The two-day festival sponsored by Penske Media takes place Saturday and Sunday at L.A. State Historic Park.
