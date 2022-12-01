ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen announces 2023 concert in Ohio

By Stephanie Thompson
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced a new world tour starting in 2023, which includes a stop in Columbus.

Wallen will play Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, according to a release. The singer’s “One Night At A Time World Tour,” will include special guests HARDY, Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman across various performances in the tour’s 39 dates.

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the ‘Dangerous Tour,'” Wallen said in a statement. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off, but … it feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the ‘One Night At A Time World Tour.’ Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

The release noted that the “Thought You Should Know” artist will be debuting three new songs at midnight on Dec. 2, including “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why.”

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 9.

