Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
Seven indicted by Brown County grand jury
Seven individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 17. Gage Levi Courtney
Fox 19
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Ludlow early Monday morning, according to Captain Bart Beck with the City of Ludlow Division of Police. Police were called to the area of Elm and Hellen streets around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a person...
Man robs local bank with note; Police seek information from public for identity of suspect
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Police Department and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the identity of a man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) social media page. The robbery occurred at the LCNB branch on...
Student arrested, charged for Mount Airy Elementary 'swatting' incident
Mt. Airy Elementary School was placed on a brief lockout prior to the start of classes early Monday morning, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools said.
eaglecountryonline.com
City of Lawrenceburg Receive Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Grant
INDIANAPOLIS – The City of Lawrenceburg is among four Indiana communities to receive funding to help low to moderate income homeowners. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs today announced the recipients of Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1 million. The City of...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Union Township
AMELIA, Ohio — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Union Township.
WLWT 5
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
eaglecountryonline.com
Traffic Shifts This Week on I-74 Bridges in Dearborn County
Traffic will shift to the new westbound bridge in the West Harrison area. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to shift traffic later this week at the I-74 bridges over the Whitewater River in Dearborn County. The bridges are located just under a mile west of U.S. 52 near the Ohio state line.
Fox 19
Juvenile in custody following social media threat directed at Little Miami Local Schools
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton Township Police took a juvenile into custody after Little Miami Local Schools were notified late Sunday night of a possible social media threat directed at the schools, according to spokesperson Emily Johnson. It is unclear what the threat said or on what social media platform...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries at Police Memorial Drive in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries at Police Memorial Drive in Covington. Emergency units responding.
Fox 19
School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on 7 Mile Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported shed fire on 7 Mile Avenue in Hamilton.
Upworthy
Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
WLWT 5
Report of crash on Shenstone Drive in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8440 Shenstone Drive in Anderson Township. Emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road in Fairfield, emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton.
Man crashes vehicle into tree, crosses I-75 on foot before being hit and killed
I-75 northbound just after the Brent Spence Bridge was closed for nearly five hours after an early morning crash in the West End neighborhood
WLWT 5
Fire units responding to a structure fire on Tri-county Road in Winchester
WINCHESTER, Ohio — Fire units responding to a structure fire on Tri-county Road in Winchester. Extra manpower and a tanker have been requested.
PD: Woman finds fiancé dead in storage unit on their Clermont County property
At around 9:45 a.m. Monday police responded to a home in the 1500 block of State Route 749 in Clermont County for the report of an unresponsive man.
Comments / 0