UNC takes on UCLA for Women's College Cup title
Cary, N.C. — No. 2 quadrant seed North Carolina will face No. 1 ranked UCLA in the championship match of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The Tar Heels are making their...
A Duke student wins $100,000 in Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway at halftime of Big 12 Championship game
Arlington, Texas — A Duke student won $100,000 in tuition during halftime of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game between Kansas State and TCU. Daniel Yaari of Aventura, Florida, threw more footballs into oversized Dr Pepper cans than the other contestant in 30 seconds. “The Dr Pepper Team has...
Four double-figure scorers lead Duke to commanding win at Richmond
Duke women's basketball commanded the game from the jump and finished the contest with four in double figures as the Blue Devils blitzed Richmond, 100-49, Sunday afternoon at the Robins Center. Junior Vanessa de Jesus delivered a stellar performance off the bench for Duke (8-1) as she matched her career...
Report: NC State QB Devin Leary to transfer
NC State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter the transfer portal. He posted about the decision on Twitter Monday morning. Leary, a three-year starter who was the preseason ACC player of the year, missed much of the season after being injured against Florida State on Oct. 8, the Wolfpack's sixth game of the season. Leary underwent season-ending surgery for a torn pectoral muscle.
Virginia Tech knocks off slumping No. 18 North Carolina 80-72
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justyn Mutts scored 27 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 80-72 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Sunday. Mutts scored 21 of his points in the second half for the Hokies (8-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who built an 18-point, second-half lead and then held on to hand the slumping Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1) their fourth consecutive defeat.
'It's the busiest month of my year': Doeren, Brown adjust to new era of the transfer portal
The first day of the college football transfer portal will greatly affect the landscape of the ACC next season. Six of the conference's quarterbacks who were starters when the season began have already entered the portal, including NC State's Devin Leary, the ACC Preseason Player of the Year. It's part...
Former NC State football player back in jail after being charged with threatening, stalking current NC State coach
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after being charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. The former NC State player was arrested again on Dec. 1 and is being held with a $500K bond. Boletepeli, who played...
North Carolina, other states aiming to stop plastic pollution at the source
America has a trash problem, with the 2,000 active landfills across the country filling up faster than expected. Locally, the South Wake Landfill expected to reach capacity between 2040 and 2042. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the country creates 300 million tons of waste each year. It equates...
Shootings at power substations cause North Carolina outages
CARTHAGE, N.C. — Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act, causing damage that could take days to repair and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, authorities said Sunday. In response to ongoing outages,...
Businesses, leaders step up to assist as community feels impact of massive power outage in Moore County
The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. Crews worked at a power facility in Moore County Sunday; A deputy was at the entrance, keeping an eye over who was let in. But the trouble with the...
State of Emergency: Residents in Moore County dealing with multi-day power outage
The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. Moore County is under a state of emergency, with a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Schools are closed Monday and officials are urging residents to stay...
State of Emergency: Power outage causes spike in break-ins, closed schools and curfew in Moore County
The power outage in Moore County has triggered a State of Emergency for the population – with ripple effects including a spike in crime, families struggling to stay warm and even a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Schools are closed Monday and officials are urging residents...
Kidzu hosts Fridays with Santa
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Santa is coming to Kidzu Children's Museum this month. The museum will host "Fridays with Santa" from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9, 16 and 23. Get your photo with Santa for $10 minimum donation per child. Kidzu is located at 201 S. Estes...
Gunfire caused damage that led to Moore County blackout; schools closed Monday
CARTHAGE, N.C. — All Moore County schools are closed Monday and the American Red Cross has opened a 24-hour shelter to help thousands of people lacking heat, medical care and other necessities during a mass power outage. Nearly 40,000 customers lost power over the weekend after a massive outage...
Sheriff: Firearms caused damage that led to Moore County blackout; Curfew is in place amid State of Emergency
A State of Emergency is in effect in Moore County after a massive power outage caused by damage to substations by firearms. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation also reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the southern part of the county. As of Sunday at 7 p.m. 34,632 people are without power, according to a Duke Energy outage map.
Moore County nursing home residents, workers cope with power outages after grid attack
Moore County residents are impacted in so many ways by a targeted attack on two power stations in the county, including people who live in nursing homes. The county has implemented a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night marks the third night without power for thousands of...
Authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
Memorial service to honor fallen Raleigh police officers
RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial service on Monday will remember two officers from the Raleigh Police Department who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 5, 1968. On this day almost 50 years ago, officers James "Jimmy" Wade Allen and James Gale Lee had been dispatched to check in with another officer. They were killed while responding to that call when their patrol car was hit by another car and pushed into a utility pole.
'We don't scare that easy:' Performers in highly-protested drag show describe the moment the power went out in Moore County
A targeted attack on the power grid has left most Duke Energy customers in Moore County without power -- likely for days. The power went out less than an hour into a drag show in Southern Pines that drew threats and protests. The power is still out at the Sunrise...
Sheriff: 'Intentional vandalism' at substations the cause of power outage affecting over 40K residents of Moore County
A massive power outage is being reported in Moore County. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation also reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the southern part of the county. WRAL viewers began calling in to...
