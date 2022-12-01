ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

UNC takes on UCLA for Women's College Cup title

Cary, N.C. — No. 2 quadrant seed North Carolina will face No. 1 ranked UCLA in the championship match of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The Tar Heels are making their...
WRAL News

Four double-figure scorers lead Duke to commanding win at Richmond

Duke women's basketball commanded the game from the jump and finished the contest with four in double figures as the Blue Devils blitzed Richmond, 100-49, Sunday afternoon at the Robins Center. Junior Vanessa de Jesus delivered a stellar performance off the bench for Duke (8-1) as she matched her career...
WRAL News

Report: NC State QB Devin Leary to transfer

NC State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter the transfer portal. He posted about the decision on Twitter Monday morning. Leary, a three-year starter who was the preseason ACC player of the year, missed much of the season after being injured against Florida State on Oct. 8, the Wolfpack's sixth game of the season. Leary underwent season-ending surgery for a torn pectoral muscle.
WRAL News

Virginia Tech knocks off slumping No. 18 North Carolina 80-72

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justyn Mutts scored 27 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 80-72 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Sunday. Mutts scored 21 of his points in the second half for the Hokies (8-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who built an 18-point, second-half lead and then held on to hand the slumping Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1) their fourth consecutive defeat.
WRAL News

North Carolina, other states aiming to stop plastic pollution at the source

America has a trash problem, with the 2,000 active landfills across the country filling up faster than expected. Locally, the South Wake Landfill expected to reach capacity between 2040 and 2042. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the country creates 300 million tons of waste each year. It equates...
WRAL News

Shootings at power substations cause North Carolina outages

CARTHAGE, N.C. — Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act, causing damage that could take days to repair and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, authorities said Sunday. In response to ongoing outages,...
WRAL News

Kidzu hosts Fridays with Santa

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Santa is coming to Kidzu Children's Museum this month. The museum will host "Fridays with Santa" from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9, 16 and 23. Get your photo with Santa for $10 minimum donation per child. Kidzu is located at 201 S. Estes...
WRAL News

Sheriff: Firearms caused damage that led to Moore County blackout; Curfew is in place amid State of Emergency

A State of Emergency is in effect in Moore County after a massive power outage caused by damage to substations by firearms. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation also reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the southern part of the county. As of Sunday at 7 p.m. 34,632 people are without power, according to a Duke Energy outage map.
WRAL News

Memorial service to honor fallen Raleigh police officers

RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial service on Monday will remember two officers from the Raleigh Police Department who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 5, 1968. On this day almost 50 years ago, officers James "Jimmy" Wade Allen and James Gale Lee had been dispatched to check in with another officer. They were killed while responding to that call when their patrol car was hit by another car and pushed into a utility pole.
WRAL News

WRAL News

