Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Former police officer accused of catfishing a 15-year-old girl online and then killing her entire familycreteRiverside, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Related
10 students treated after possible overdose at LA County school
A total of 10 students were evaluated Thursday morning after a suspected overdose at Van Nuys Middle School.
foxla.com
Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son
PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
Mt. San Antonio College former employee arrested in killing of school tram driver
A former employee of Mt. San Antonio College has been arrested for allegedly running down and killing a 63-year-old tram driver at the school, officials said Friday.
Possible fentanyl overdose in Santa Clarita sends junior high student to hospital
A student at Arroyo Seco Junior High School in Santa Clarita was taken to a local hospital after they possibly overdosed on fentanyl Wednesday afternoon. Though officials only described the student as “sick” and the call for service as a “medical emergency,” the student was administered naloxone, an opioid reversal drug that is also known […]
foxla.com
Officials looking for inmate who 'walked away' from facility in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who ‘walked away' from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. Juan Avina, 39, was last seen on December 2, at 9 p.m. He is a minimum-security inmate, according to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification
After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
foxla.com
Law enforcement officer possibly exposed to fentanyl in Norwalk
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A law enforcement officer was taken to the hospital after a possible case of fentanyl exposure in Norwalk. An officer from a department in Orange County happened to be in Norwalk to follow up on a robbery at a business earlier Friday. That law enforcement officer found the suspect vehicle and took two suspects into custody.
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
Sheriff-elect Luna announces LASD leadership appointments
Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff’s department. April Tardy currently serves as chief of the department’s Central Patrol Division. Luna also...
Hours-long standoff that began in dispute over dog ends in Norwalk
An hours-long standoff is now over. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says an armed man now barricaded himself inside a home on Alan Street on Saturday. The incident started after a dispute over a dog. The suspect's brother and son were able to get out of the home. After nearly five hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
foxla.com
Man exposes himself on Metro train; rider tries to report it but was turned away
LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on video exposing himself on Metro's Green Line, but when another rider went to report it he said he was turned away as Metro could do nothing about it. A man, who rides the Metro daily, recorded cellphone video of a man exposing...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Convicted Felon Who Repeatedly Attacked Planned Parenthood Clinic with BB Guns and Possessed Multiple Firearms Agrees to Plead Guilty
December 1, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – In court documents filed Tuesday morning, an Inland Empire man admitted firing BB guns at the Planned Parenthood facility in. Pasadena nearly a dozen times and agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday morning in Santa Clarita. Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash
COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
CHP deactivates silver alert for San Joaquin, Los Angeles Counties
STOCKTON, Calif. — The silver alert has been deactivated and Warren Brown was found. Original story: The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for San Joaquin and Los Angeles Counties in their search for an at-risk, missing 66-year-old man. Authorities are looking for Warren Brown, 66, who...
Widow of slain El Monte police sergeant files $25M claim against LA County district attorney
The family of a slain El Monte police sergeant and their attorney on Tuesday announced a $25 million legal action against the Los Angeles County district attorney and the county over the sergeant's death.
Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA
The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
CBS News
Karen Bass opens online job portal for her mayoral administration
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass launched an online hiring portal Saturday for people interested in serving in her new administration. The portal is open to candidates from Los Angeles and across the country. "Dear Angelenos, If you have the skills, determination, experience and commitment our city needs to house people...
Comments / 0