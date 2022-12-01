ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covina, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxla.com

Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son

PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Law enforcement officer possibly exposed to fentanyl in Norwalk

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A law enforcement officer was taken to the hospital after a possible case of fentanyl exposure in Norwalk. An officer from a department in Orange County happened to be in Norwalk to follow up on a robbery at a business earlier Friday. That law enforcement officer found the suspect vehicle and took two suspects into custody.
NORWALK, CA
CBS LA

Hours-long standoff that began in dispute over dog ends in Norwalk

An hours-long standoff is now over. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says an armed man now barricaded himself inside a home on Alan Street on Saturday. The incident started after a dispute over a dog. The suspect's brother and son were able to get out of the home. After nearly five hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. 
NORWALK, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Convicted Felon Who Repeatedly Attacked Planned Parenthood Clinic with BB Guns and Possessed Multiple Firearms Agrees to Plead Guilty

December 1, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – In court documents filed Tuesday morning, an Inland Empire man admitted firing BB guns at the Planned Parenthood facility in. Pasadena nearly a dozen times and agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash

COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA

The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Karen Bass opens online job portal for her mayoral administration

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass launched an online hiring portal Saturday for people interested in serving in her new administration. The portal is open to candidates from Los Angeles and across the country. "Dear Angelenos, If you have the skills, determination, experience and commitment our city needs to house people...
LOS ANGELES, CA

