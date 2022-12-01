ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaTocha Scott’s Husband’s Alleged Side Chick Says She Was ‘Hacked’

By Shannon Dawson
 3 days ago
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Unykue Foucha, the Instagram model who alleged she was pregnant with the child of LaTocha Scott’s husband, Rocky Bivens, is now denying the allegations.

On Nov. 30, Foucha, who goes by the name of @unykue on Instagram, released a statement claiming that her account was “hacked” and that she was “not pregnant” with the 49-year-old entertainment manager’s baby.

“Nor am I having an affair with anyone,” she added in her statement.

The fiery rumors sparked on Nov. 29, when an Instagram post published on Foucha’s account, alleged that she was in an affair with Bevins. The questionable post also claimed that she was pregnant with the record exec’s baby. Social media users were shocked to see a sonogram of Foucha and Bivens’ alleged seed and a photo of the two smiling alongside one another were also included in the scathing post.

But now, those allegations are all “fake” news, according to Foucha.

“The fact that a fake sonogram was made with no information on it is crazy. I would never EVER knowingly date a married man. That is not in my character,” her statement, which was shared by The Neighborhood Talk, read.

“I was once a married woman myself. I have 3 amazing and handsome sons that came from that relationship. I do my best as a single parent and my boys are proud to call me momma. It’s insane that a simple pic at an event turned into a nightmare. I feel for everyone involved,” she continued.

Further along in her statement, Foucha claimed she was a fan of LaTocha and Xscape. She also said that she had no clue why her name was being wrapped up in the shocking infidelity rumors.

“I don’t know what this is about or who would go to these extreme measures. But this was obviously a setup in an attempt to ruin MY FAMILY and THEIRS.”“I’m going to get to the bottom of this,” she added.

Some social media users raised an eyebrow when Foucha took to Instagram alleging she was “hacked.”

“She lying through her teeth,” One social media user commented underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s screengrab of the model’s statement. “Cause girl why would anybody hack your page to say you been with him? no shade.”

Another person commented:“Who are you to have your page hacked and post a fake sonogram? U did that sis.”

One user questioned why Foucha waited a whole day to clear her name from the “fake” story.

“The hack shenanigans would have been cleared the day of the post. Sorry Shug Avery you seen it just like we did,” the user added.

LaTocha Scott and her husband have yet to address the allegations, but we’ll be waiting to hear their side of the story.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

