Jets increasing tickets an average of 12% for next season

 4 days ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ postseason hopes are rising — and so are their ticket prices for next season.

The Jets, who are 7-4 and in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt, are increasing prices of tickets an average of 12% next year. It’s the second season in a row the team is raising ticket prices after not doing so since 2016.

The latest increase marks just the fourth time average ticket prices went up since MetLife Stadium opened in 2010, but it will be on par with the league-wide average for this season.

Robert Saleh’s Jets are one of the NFL’s biggest surprises, led by rookie playmakers such as cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and one of the league’s top defenses. They’re looking to end an 11-season postseason drought, the league’s longest active skid.

Next season, New York’s home opponents will include the AFC East — which has all four teams above .500 — along with Philadelphia, Kansas City, Washington and the Los Angeles Chargers, who all currently qualify for the playoffs or are in the hunt. They’ll also play one team each from the AFC South and NFC South.

According to the Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index, the Jets rank fifth-best in value this season, based on four average-priced tickets, parking and select concessions and merchandise.

Season-ticket holders will continue to benefit most, including perks such as the team’s Jets Rewards program that allows fans to use credit points — Jets Cash — as payment for merchandise, concessions and gameday experiences at the stadium.

After raising parking costs for the first time at MetLife Stadium this season, there will be no increase next year. Season ticket holders also will save between 25% and 40% more on season-long parking than those who purchase for individual games.

