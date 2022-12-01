ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Tesla Maintain This Trend Or Is The Stock Headed For 52-Week Lows?

Tesla, Inc TSLA was plunging over 5% on Monday, in exaggeration to the S&P 500, which was sliding about 1%. The market has been firing off mixed signals recently, with the S&P 500 attempting to regain the 200-day simple moving average as support. The broad market index has been held back by Tesla, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN and Apple, Inc AAPL, three of the top four companies in the S&P 500.
Tesla, Apple, Ford, Gitlab And EHang: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices fell over 1% on Monday after stronger-than-expected November ISM services data led to speculation the Federal Reserve will continue on its rate hike path, increasing the chances of recession. According to ISM, its non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 56.5 last month from 54.4 in October. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish

Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
The Bull And Bear Case For Natural Gas: Is It Time To Buy The Dip In This Commodity ETF?

Supply chain shortages resulting from the pandemic, instigated rallies in a variety of commodities, including natural gas. Just as those concerns were abating, the war in Ukraine reinvigorated the rally in these markets and sent many commodities well above 2021 highs. Prices in many commodities have been on a sharp...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Analyst: China Could Drive Recovery For Semiconductor Stocks In 2023

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI traded higher by 0.2% on Monday after China relaxed some of its COVID-19 shutdown rules. On Monday, Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya said China's reopening could open the door for significant upside for top semiconductor stocks. Semis Bouncing: The iShares Semiconductor ETF...
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Hertz Settles Past Legal Claims Related To Vehicle Theft Reporting For $168M

Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ has settled 364 pending claims relating to vehicle theft reporting, bringing resolution to more than 95% of its pending theft reporting claims. The company will pay an aggregate amount of approximately $168 million by year-end to resolve the disputes. Hertz believes it will recover a...
EQT, Halliburton Lead Energy Stocks Lower As Russian Oil Embargo And Price Cap Kick In

The United States Oil ETF USO traded lower by 1.7% on Monday on renewed concerns the Federal Reserve may not be able to navigate a soft landing for the U.S. economy. What Happened? The ISM Services PMI rose to 56.5 in November from 54.4 in October, above expectations for a decline to 53.5. The higher-than-expected U.S. services activity comes after the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November, ahead of economist expectations for 200,000 new jobs. The Labor Department also reported U.S. wages were up 5.1% year-over-year in November.
