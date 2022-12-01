Read full article on original website
Related
Will Tesla Maintain This Trend Or Is The Stock Headed For 52-Week Lows?
Tesla, Inc TSLA was plunging over 5% on Monday, in exaggeration to the S&P 500, which was sliding about 1%. The market has been firing off mixed signals recently, with the S&P 500 attempting to regain the 200-day simple moving average as support. The broad market index has been held back by Tesla, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN and Apple, Inc AAPL, three of the top four companies in the S&P 500.
Tesla, Apple, Ford, Gitlab And EHang: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices fell over 1% on Monday after stronger-than-expected November ISM services data led to speculation the Federal Reserve will continue on its rate hike path, increasing the chances of recession. According to ISM, its non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 56.5 last month from 54.4 in October. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:
Benzinga
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish
Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
Benzinga
The Bull And Bear Case For Natural Gas: Is It Time To Buy The Dip In This Commodity ETF?
Supply chain shortages resulting from the pandemic, instigated rallies in a variety of commodities, including natural gas. Just as those concerns were abating, the war in Ukraine reinvigorated the rally in these markets and sent many commodities well above 2021 highs. Prices in many commodities have been on a sharp...
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Benzinga
Musk Asks Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn't Leaked, Responds To His Photo With Maxwell At Party
Back in June, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk went on Twitter asking to see Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's client list. He shared an image of a dinosaur, unicorn, dragon, and the text saying "Epstein/Maxwell client list," noting that these are "things I'll never see in my life." He...
Benzinga
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?
YTD Return: -14.7%. The leading ETF tracking the S&P 500 Index is widely seen as a gauge of overall market health and is often used with top market-moving and macroeconomic news items. After ranking as the eighth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021, the ETF often topped the list in 2022 for other months.
Analyst: China Could Drive Recovery For Semiconductor Stocks In 2023
The iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI traded higher by 0.2% on Monday after China relaxed some of its COVID-19 shutdown rules. On Monday, Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya said China's reopening could open the door for significant upside for top semiconductor stocks. Semis Bouncing: The iShares Semiconductor ETF...
Benzinga
Home Inventory Is Up And Prices Will Drop, But Buyers And Investors Have Left The Market
If the U.S. residential housing market were a vehicle, it would be stuck in park right now. And while some opportunities may be coming that would allow investors to shift back into drive, the overriding consensus is to keep the car in the driveway for now. Home prices are too...
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL has had several CEOs leading the company over the years, including co-founder Steve Jobs heading the company through a period of innovative products like the iPod, iPhone and iPad. With big shoes to fill, Tim Cook took over for Jobs in 2011. Here’s a look at how the stock has since performed.
Benzinga
Tesla Analyst Warns Against Fed-Induced Recession As Gas Prices Fall: 'Go Away And Stay Away'
The pullback in retail gasoline prices was the talk of the town over the weekend, with even President Joe Biden calling attention to it. Drawing an inference from the data, an analyst stepped up his call for the Fed to step away. What Happened: Inflation is gone and prices are...
Benzinga
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Benzinga
Hertz Settles Past Legal Claims Related To Vehicle Theft Reporting For $168M
Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ has settled 364 pending claims relating to vehicle theft reporting, bringing resolution to more than 95% of its pending theft reporting claims. The company will pay an aggregate amount of approximately $168 million by year-end to resolve the disputes. Hertz believes it will recover a...
Benzinga
Is The Oil And Gas Bull Market Over? This 2X Leveraged ETF Inversely Tracks Exxon, Occidental And More
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Bear 2X Shares DRIP was surging Monday after the Group of Seven (G7) nations and the European Union agreed to put a price cap of $60-per-barrel on Russian crude oil. The news could have been bullish for North America-based oil...
Benzinga
Pain At The Pump, But Not For Exxon Mobil CEO — Here's How Big Of A Raise He's Getting
The yearly base pay of Exxon Mobil Corp XOM CEO Darren Woods and CFO Kathryn Mikells will be increased, the company announced Monday. According to the company's filing, Woods' yearly salary will be $1.88 million, up from $1.7 million this year. Mikellis will earn $1.22 million in base pay next...
Benzinga
Apple Supplier Reportedly Sees Full Production Comeback At COVID-Hit China Plant By Early Jan
After some turbulent weeks, the COVID-hit China plant of a key Apple Inc AAPL supplier reportedly expects to return to 100% production levels around late December to early January. What Happened: Foxconn Technology and the local government are working closely on the recruitment drive after 20,000 employees, most of them...
Benzinga
Angel Oak Mortgage Price Target Shaved By 58%, Analyst Downgrades Stock As Volatility Across Fixed-Income Markets Weigh
B of A Securities analyst Derek Hewett downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage Inc AOMR from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $15.5 to $6.5. Given its vertically integrated platform, he found AOMR ideal for the secular growth opportunity in the non-qualified mortgage (Non-QM) market. AOMR also faced significant...
Benzinga
EQT, Halliburton Lead Energy Stocks Lower As Russian Oil Embargo And Price Cap Kick In
The United States Oil ETF USO traded lower by 1.7% on Monday on renewed concerns the Federal Reserve may not be able to navigate a soft landing for the U.S. economy. What Happened? The ISM Services PMI rose to 56.5 in November from 54.4 in October, above expectations for a decline to 53.5. The higher-than-expected U.S. services activity comes after the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November, ahead of economist expectations for 200,000 new jobs. The Labor Department also reported U.S. wages were up 5.1% year-over-year in November.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0