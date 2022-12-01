Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Kern County launches new promotional video
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Kern County has launched a new promotional video to highlight our community, and share our community's story. This morning Ally Soper talked about what makes Kern County a great place to live. To watch the full video click here.
Bakersfield Now
Man missing out of Wofford Heights since late November: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that went missing Nov. 25 out of Wofford Heights. Nathan Jackson, 42, was reported missing by a family member Nov. 26, said the department. He did not arrive at his expected destination is Bakersfield and has yet to be found.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Library's winter reading challenge
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — If you are looking to stay inside this winter, why not pick up a good book?. This morning Fahra Daredia from the Kern County Library talked about the library's winter reading challenge. She said this year's theme is "Reading Gives You All The Feels" To...
Bakersfield Now
Family holds prayer vigil for oil explosion victim
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Saturday morning loved ones gathered outside of Kern Medical, where Leo Andrade is recovering from an explosion Friday. The explosion caused Andrade to be thrown from a rig platform injuring both of his legs on California Avenue, near Easton Drive. As of now and investigation is...
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed by driver on East White Lane: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Bakersfield Police department responded to a car versus pedestrian crash on East White Lane on Sunday night. Police said on December 4th, around 7 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 200 block of East White Lane. Upon arrival, officers...
Bakersfield Now
Valley Children's Ice Center hosts annual burn survivor Christmas party Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Valley Children's Ice Center of Bakersfield hosted the annual burn survivor Christmas party on Saturday to reunite past burn patients with the physicians, and nurses who helped treat them. This was a private event for Burn Survivors, their families and Memorial Hospital’s Grossman Burn...
Bakersfield Now
BPD looking for 3 suspected drivers involved in hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for 3 drivers suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man on the Stockdale Highway. Police said that on December 4 around 2:30 a.m. they responded to a person, down in the road, in the 3900...
Bakersfield Now
Teenage boy in critical condition following shooting in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon in critical condition after being shot in southwest Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police officers were called to the 1000 block of McDonald Way around 2:00 PM. after a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found...
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian killed by train in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by an Amtrak train Sunday evening in northwest Bakersfield, according to Amtrak officials in a statement. Around 6:13 p.m. a pedestrian was struck at Coffee Frontage Road, near Coffee Road, said the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD officers...
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for driver following deadly hit-and-run in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in southwest Bakersfield Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of White Ln. around 9:45 P.M. for a pedestrian down in the street. The driver of the vehicle drove away before the police arrived. The...
Bakersfield Now
BPD looking for murder suspect accused of killing a 48-year-old woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating the final suspect for a murder that killed a woman on July 4th, in the 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said they are looking for Demarko Hegwood, 19,...
Bakersfield Now
Kennedy loses to Northwood in CIF Division 4-AA SoCal regional championship
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kennedy High School lost its CIF Division 4-AA SoCal regional championship Friday to Northwood High School 10-7 while playing at home. Kennedy was hoping to punch its ticket to its first-ever state football championship game but came up just short. Northwood will play Escalon the...
Bakersfield Now
Liberty High beats Yorba Linda for CIF Division 1-A SoCal regional championship
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Liberty High School will advance to the CIF Division 1-A state championship after defeating Yorba Linda High School 41-28 in the regional championship on the road Saturday. Liberty has won back-to-back CIF regional titles and is hoping to win another one next week. Liberty will...
Bakersfield Now
Shafter advances to CIF Division 5-A state championship
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Shafter High School advanced to the CIF Division 5-A state football championship after defeating Walnut High School in the Southern California Regional Championship, 20-16 Saturday night while on the road. This was the first time in school history that a team has won a State...
Bakersfield Now
California in the list of states reported to have high number of flu cases
BAKERSFIELD, California — This holiday season has been a challenging one for local hospitals. Several have reported struggling to keep up with the dramatic increase of RSV cases before Thanksgiving. The rapid increase of RSV cases in the fall led many to fear it would only get worse this...
Bakersfield Now
Public Health encourages preventative measures as winter viruses circulate
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19 are circulating at levels higher than usual for this time of year and are expected to continue to increase, according to the California Department of Public Health. With many viruses circulating at high levels and with the...
