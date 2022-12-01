Read full article on original website
‘I’m in crisis every day’: prices outpace Belgians’ inflation-matched pay
Even in a country with automatic increases to pay and benefits, there are concerns over the cost of living
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russia hits Ukraine power grid with more missiles
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Commerzbank Choses Nets, Part of European PayTech Nexi Group, to Develop Solution for Payment Card Processing
The agreement with Commerzbank is a key milestone for the issuing solutions business of. Commerzbank has chosen Nets, part of the European PayTech Nexi Group, in order “to develop a streamlined and scalable solution for processing credit, debit, and prepaid cards which will be managed by Nets going forward.”
European Central Bank: Eurosystem Reschedules Launch of New Collateral Management System
The Governing Council of the European Central Bank has reportedly decided to reschedule the launch of the Eurosystem Collateral Management System (ECMS) from 20 November 2023 to 8 April 2024. This decision was “taken to mitigate the impact of the rescheduled launch of T2, the Eurosystem‘s new real-time gross settlement...
Euronext Finalizes Acquisition of Tech Businesses from Nexi’s Capital Markets Activities
Euronext Group and Nexi S.p.A. recently announced “the completion of the purchase and sale of the technology businesses currently powering MTS, Euronext’s fixed-income trading platform, and Euronext Securities Milan (formerly called Monte Titoli) by Nexi to Euronext, following receipt of approvals from the competent authorities and completion of the union consultation procedure.”
Digital Asset Market Maker Keyrock Finalizes $72M Series B Fundraise
Keyrock, digital asset market maker, raised $72 million in its Series B funding round from investors “including Ripple, SIX Fintech Ventures and Middlegame Ventures.”. Keyrock plans to use the funding from its investment round “to invest further into infrastructure development, scalability tools, as well as regulatory licensing across Europe, the US and Singapore.”
Euro Banking Association Report Explores Use of Real-Time Data in Corporate Liquidity Management
The Euro Banking Association (EBA) released a report on “the use of real-time data in corporate liquidity management based on research by the EBA.”. The objective of this paper is “to provide insight into how some companies already use real-time data in the liquidity management space, and where they could potentially benefit from real-time data access.”
Amnesty International Canada says it was hacked by Beijing
The Canadian branch of Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack sponsored by China
Paydock Powers E-Commerce Solution from Australian Banking Group CBA
PAYDOCK, the payments orchestration platform, has partnered with major Australian banking group The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in order “to launch PowerBoard, a uniquely simple solution for a merchant’s technology integrations, payments, and fraud prevention needs.”. Delivering a “first” in Australian banking, PowerBoard will make “enabling and...
SEBA Bank, Hashkey Group, Form Partnership to Boost Digital Asset Adoption in Switzerland, Hong Kong
SEBA Bank and HashKey Group have formed a partnership that aims to boost digital asset adoption in Switzerland and Hong Kong. According to a corporate statement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between the two firms. The agreement is for HashKey to become SEBA Bank’s preferred digital asset trading and market development partner in Hong Kong.
Shojin: Investors are seeking out alternative assets
Shojin, a UK-based, FCA-regulated real estate investment platform, is out with a note indicating investors are seeking out alternative assets as a method to mitigate a floundering economy. Shojin states that a recent survey of UK investors shows risk mitigation is at the top of the list as concerns grow...
