crowdfundinsider.com

European Central Bank: Eurosystem Reschedules Launch of New Collateral Management System

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank has reportedly decided to reschedule the launch of the Eurosystem Collateral Management System (ECMS) from 20 November 2023 to 8 April 2024. This decision was “taken to mitigate the impact of the rescheduled launch of T2, the Eurosystem‘s new real-time gross settlement...
crowdfundinsider.com

Euronext Finalizes Acquisition of Tech Businesses from Nexi’s Capital Markets Activities

Euronext Group and Nexi S.p.A. recently announced “the completion of the purchase and sale of the technology businesses currently powering MTS, Euronext’s fixed-income trading platform, and Euronext Securities Milan (formerly called Monte Titoli) by Nexi to Euronext, following receipt of approvals from the competent authorities and completion of the union consultation procedure.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Market Maker Keyrock Finalizes $72M Series B Fundraise

Keyrock, digital asset market maker, raised $72 million in its Series B funding round from investors “including Ripple, SIX Fintech Ventures and Middlegame Ventures.”. Keyrock plans to use the funding from its investment round “to invest further into infrastructure development, scalability tools, as well as regulatory licensing across Europe, the US and Singapore.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Euro Banking Association Report Explores Use of Real-Time Data in Corporate Liquidity Management

The Euro Banking Association (EBA) released a report on “the use of real-time data in corporate liquidity management based on research by the EBA.”. The objective of this paper is “to provide insight into how some companies already use real-time data in the liquidity management space, and where they could potentially benefit from real-time data access.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Paydock Powers E-Commerce Solution from Australian Banking Group CBA

PAYDOCK, the payments orchestration platform, has partnered with major Australian banking group The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in order “to launch PowerBoard, a uniquely simple solution for a merchant’s technology integrations, payments, and fraud prevention needs.”. Delivering a “first” in Australian banking, PowerBoard will make “enabling and...
crowdfundinsider.com

SEBA Bank, Hashkey Group, Form Partnership to Boost Digital Asset Adoption in Switzerland, Hong Kong

SEBA Bank and HashKey Group have formed a partnership that aims to boost digital asset adoption in Switzerland and Hong Kong. According to a corporate statement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between the two firms. The agreement is for HashKey to become SEBA Bank’s preferred digital asset trading and market development partner in Hong Kong.
crowdfundinsider.com

Shojin: Investors are seeking out alternative assets

Shojin, a UK-based, FCA-regulated real estate investment platform, is out with a note indicating investors are seeking out alternative assets as a method to mitigate a floundering economy. Shojin states that a recent survey of UK investors shows risk mitigation is at the top of the list as concerns grow...

