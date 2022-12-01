ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Silvergate Capital

Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Where Oracle Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Oracle ORCL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

XPO Logistics Analyst Slashes Price Target By 34%; Says Brokerage Separation Simplifies Story At XPO

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of XPO Logistics Inc XPO and lowered the price target from $70 to $46. The rating follows the spin-off of the company’s brokerage business (RXO) which was completed on Nov. 1, leaving the N.A. LTL (Less Than Truck load) business and the European transport business as one entity.
Benzinga

Starbucks Gets Downgraded Despite 'Excellent' Quarter: Here's Why

Shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX have risen by around 15% over the past month. The Analyst: Deutsche Bank's Brian Mullan downgraded the rating for Starbucks from Buy to Hold, while raising the price target from $100 to $106. The Thesis: The Seattle-based company reported “excellent” earnings results in early November,...
Benzinga

MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023

Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga

Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for R1 RCM

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on R1 RCM RCM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Lululemon Athletica Ahead Of Q3 Results

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU is scheduled to release results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Analysts expect Lululemon to report quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share, up from $1.62 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.81 billion.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Spire

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $72.71 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $67.00.
Benzinga

Investment & Distressed Assets In Cannabis: Navigating And Managing Risk In Today's Market

New investment into the cannabis industry has recently slowed down due to a combination of stifling regulations, economic uncertainty, lack of access to capital and restrictive banking options. That said, increased quantifiable visibility into cannabis businesses’ operations and financial performance will allow a skilled investor to continue to take advantage of the new opportunities now arising from a unique convergence of market conditions.
Benzinga

RXO Analyst Impressed With Tech-Enabled Growth, But Hesitant On Industry Headwinds

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen initiated coverage on RXO Inc RXO with a Market Perform rating on the shares. Following the spin-off from XPO Logistics, Inc.XPO, the analyst is assuming coverage of RXO, XPO’s technology enabled brokerage platform with exposure in truckload, heavy-goods Last Mile, forwarding and managed transportation.
Benzinga

Who's Benefiting From FTX Collapse? Definitely Not Centralized Exchanges, Says Cathie Wood's ARK

The implosion of the FTX FTT/USD cryptocurrency trading platform has had reverberations throughout the digital currency sector, although some market participants have profited from the collapse. What Happened: According to a report by ARK Investment Management, traders are increasingly moving away from centralized intermediaries towards secure, decentralized exchanges in order...
Benzinga

12 Analysts Have This to Say About Eli Lilly

Within the last quarter, Eli Lilly LLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Eli Lilly. The company has an average price target of $393.08 with a high of $441.00 and a low of $313.00.
Benzinga

Why This Longtime Comcast Bear Just Upgraded The Stock Down 30% This Year

Shares of Comcast Corporation CMCSA have lost close to 30% year to date. The adverse impact on Cable seems to have played out, according to Wells Fargo. The Comcast Analyst: Steven Cahall, a "long-time bear" on CMCSA, upgraded the rating for Comcast from Underweight to Equal Weight, while raising the price target from $30 to $38.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Salesforce Stock Today?

Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading lower Monday after a pair of analysts lowered price targets on the stock. What Happened: Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained Salesforce with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $164, citing increased uncertainty following the company's management transition announcement. Credit...
Benzinga

Why Science Applications International Shares Hit A New 52-Week High Today

Science Applications International Corp SAIC shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results and raised FY23 EPS and revenue guidance. What Else?. Science Applications reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.74 by 9.2 percent. The...
Benzinga

Benzinga

