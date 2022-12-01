ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill College to lock campus gates at 8 p.m. daily following armed robbery: SHC President

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VI9FG_0jTq9kI300

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Spring Hill College President Dr. Joe Lee sent an email to the student body, staff and faculty in response to the armed robbery at a residential hall Tuesday night .

Lee confirmed an “unknown male” entered Mobile Hall through the front door that was propped opened. The suspect, described as a Black male with a black hoodie and black pants, pointed a gun at a student in the lobby and “demanded the student’s wallet.” The suspect came back and demanded the student’s cell phone too. Lee said the student was not harmed physically and “the suspect did not engage anyone else.”

2 arrested in stolen vehicle in Saraland: Mobile Police

Lee said “as far as we [university officials] know, he is not a student at Spring Hill” and it appears to be a “random act with no evidence of any type of prior knowledge or relationship between the perpetrator and the victim.”

Lee said the key card system was “inactive” and has since been repaired. He also said the building “remained secure at all time” but students’ individual room keys also open the front doors to Mobile Hall.

Students in Mobile Hall have been informed multiple times that their room keys open the exterior front doors. The exterior rear door is to be used only as an exit. There is no reason whatsoever for doors to be propped open. Students have been sent multiple emails reminding them to please use their keys and NOT to prop the doors open. They received multiple email reminders about this—including one sent at 2:00 pm the very afternoon of the incident.

Spring Hill College President Joe Lee

Lee told faculty, staff and students to “look for increased Public Safety patrols on campus.” Lee also said the campus will be locked down by 8 p.m. daily meaning the Dauphin Street gate. The only entrance opened past 8 p.m. will be the Old Shell Road gate, where visitors “will have to check in at the guard shack before gaining entrance to the campus.”

The school is getting quotes from security companies to install and upgrade security cameras in the residential halls on campus.

“We want you to know we are here to provide support in any way we can,” said Lee. “Our Wellness Center is available for counseling services for those who need it. If you would like to schedule an appointment to process these events, please reach out via email at counseling@shc.edu or call (251) 380-2271.”

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 251-380-3444.

Previous reporting

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

