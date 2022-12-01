ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Georgia College Football Playoff game on Dec. 31?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is headed back to the College Football Playoff for the third time under Ryan Day with a chance to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The neutral site game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be just the second time the two programs have played against each other, with the Bulldogs winning the first meeting 21-14 in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State mens basketball team entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time last week has remained among the nation’s best a week later. The Buckeyes went split games against Duke and St. Francis (Pa.) to improve to 6-2 on the season. They’ll play the first of two early Big Ten games this week when they host Rutgers on Thursday in what will be their last game before a nine-day layoff.
Buckeyes +360 third betting choice in CFP odds

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the NCAA, the next time the Ohio State Buckeyes take the football field, Ohio sports bettors won’t be able...
What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said about a ‘second lease on life’ for Buckeyes in playoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spent the first half of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game driving back from a recruiting visit in Cincinnati. After that investment in the long-term future of the program, he spent the second half watching the immediate future take a new turn. Utah wiped out USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game, likely pushing OSU into the top four teams when the final playoff rankings are announced Sunday at noon on ESPN.
5 things to know about Ohio State’s College Football Playoff opponent Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s College Football Playoff hopes got new life on Friday night thanks to USC and got even more on Saturday thanks to TCU. Both lost in their respective conference championship games, paving the way for the Buckeyes to get back into the top four despite losing to Michigan and failing to make the Big Ten title game. They will be the only playoff team that didn’t play in the conference championship game.
Why was TCU ahead of Ohio State football in the final College Football Playoff rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many expected Ohio State football to slide into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings after USC took its second loss Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, however, moving all the way up to No. 3 became possible when TCU lost the Big 12 championship game in overtime to Kansas State. Ohio State had consistently been ahead of TCU in the playoff rankings prior to its regular season-ending loss to Michigan.
