Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba ending Buckeye career and will not play in Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 2022 season is over, and so is his Ohio State football career. The team announced Monday that the junior receiver, who has played only three games this season due to a hamstring injury, will shut down to rehab the injury in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ohio State football’s response to playoff selection: ‘Guys are bouncing around the facility’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said his players had a good feeling about their playoff chances after watching Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night. A 45-23 home loss to Michigan the prior Saturday had dampened spirits around the program. By...
Ohio State football’s Teradja Mitchell, former top-50 prospect, enters transfer portal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teradja Mitchell rose to an important behind-the-scenes role for Ohio State football, serving as a captain last season and mentoring some of the programs’ promising young linebackers. What the former top-50 prospect could never find was a big on-field role. He may find one elsewhere...
What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Georgia College Football Playoff game on Dec. 31?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is headed back to the College Football Playoff for the third time under Ryan Day with a chance to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The neutral site game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be just the second time the two programs have played against each other, with the Bulldogs winning the first meeting 21-14 in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
What Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s playoff absence means for Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Rose Bowl shadows turned into a crisp California evening last New Year’s Day, Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up a performance that set a new standard for Ohio State football receivers. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson had both stepped aside to pursue NFL opportunities. That put...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State mens basketball team entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time last week has remained among the nation’s best a week later. The Buckeyes went split games against Duke and St. Francis (Pa.) to improve to 6-2 on the season. They’ll play the first of two early Big Ten games this week when they host Rutgers on Thursday in what will be their last game before a nine-day layoff.
C.J. Stroud’s second Heisman Trophy finalist nod puts him in exclusive Ohio State football club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud will become the first Ohio State football star headed to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second time. Stroud was revealed as one of four finalists Monday night, along with Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan and USC”s Caleb Williams. Stroud finished fourth in last year’s voting.
Buckeyes +360 third betting choice in CFP odds
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the NCAA, the next time the Ohio State Buckeyes take the football field, Ohio sports bettors won’t be able...
What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said about a ‘second lease on life’ for Buckeyes in playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spent the first half of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game driving back from a recruiting visit in Cincinnati. After that investment in the long-term future of the program, he spent the second half watching the immediate future take a new turn. Utah wiped out USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game, likely pushing OSU into the top four teams when the final playoff rankings are announced Sunday at noon on ESPN.
5 things to know about Ohio State’s College Football Playoff opponent Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s College Football Playoff hopes got new life on Friday night thanks to USC and got even more on Saturday thanks to TCU. Both lost in their respective conference championship games, paving the way for the Buckeyes to get back into the top four despite losing to Michigan and failing to make the Big Ten title game. They will be the only playoff team that didn’t play in the conference championship game.
Bryson Rodgers National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is expected to sign four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Bryson Rodgers. School: Cocoa High School (Florida).
Alabama over Ohio State for a College Football Playoff spot? There should be no debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reasonable people can debate whether Ohio State football deserves to move past USC into the College Football Playoff field when the Buckeyes were idle and the Trojans were exposed to another loss this wekeend. But let’s stop any debate about whether two-loss Alabama should jump past...
Why was TCU ahead of Ohio State football in the final College Football Playoff rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many expected Ohio State football to slide into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings after USC took its second loss Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, however, moving all the way up to No. 3 became possible when TCU lost the Big 12 championship game in overtime to Kansas State. Ohio State had consistently been ahead of TCU in the playoff rankings prior to its regular season-ending loss to Michigan.
