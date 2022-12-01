ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Resident reports identity theft: Medina Police Blotter

A resident reported a case of identity theft at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 1. There was no further information available. Police were investigating at the time of the report. Police responded to a reported disturbance and found a boyfriend and girlfriend engaged in a verbal argument. There were no citations issued or any further information available at the time of the report.
WKYC

2 Akron Public Schools briefly placed on lockdown after 7th-grader found with gun

AKRON, Ohio — Officials confirm two Akron Public Schools were briefly locked down Monday afternoon after a student brought a gun into one of the buildings. According to APS, students had told teachers they believed one of their classmates was carrying a weapon, and within minutes staff and security located the individual and found a firearm in his fanny pack. The student is a seventh-grader at Litchfield Community Learning Center.
WSOC Charlotte

Police: School bus driver drank vodka while driving students

MEDINA, Ohio — A school bus driver in Ohio is facing charges and was fired after police said he drove students while drunk. The Medina Police Department said in a news release that Herbert Ferguson was arrested on Nov. 30 after a random alcohol test administered after his morning bus route revealed he was drunk.
whbc.com

UPDATE: Teen Escapee Arrested

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 17-year-old escapee from the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center in Canton Township was on the loose for only about 12 hours. the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested the teen at around 8 a.m. on Monday. No word on...
cleveland19.com

Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
WKYC

Woman charged after alleged assault on Summit County deputy

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy was hurt during an alleged assault Friday. The incident happened when the deputy responded to Coventry Township amid reports of a woman in the roadway. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he reportedly found a 21-year-old Cleveland woman...
Cleveland.com

Police investigate vehicle thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Brown Road. A female resident called the police department at 7:21 a.m. on Nov. 22 to report her vehicle, which had been parked in the street, was stolen. Disorderly conduct: Ethel Avenue. Officers at 4:42 a.m. on Nov. 22 arrested a man for...
iheart.com

Couple Indicted on Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery At Large

On December 5, 2022, a Fairview Park Police Detective appeared in front of the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and presented information on the case. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra on multiple Felonies, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery. At...
