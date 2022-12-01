Read full article on original website
CANTON, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with escape after authorities say he left the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System in Canton on Sunday night. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the facility on Faircrest Street SW around 7:28 p.m. in response...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man who shot at North Olmsted police officers after robbing a Starbucks, was sentenced Monday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher to a 18-20 years in prison. Dominque Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road...
A resident reported a case of identity theft at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 1. There was no further information available. Police were investigating at the time of the report. Police responded to a reported disturbance and found a boyfriend and girlfriend engaged in a verbal argument. There were no citations issued or any further information available at the time of the report.
AKRON, Ohio — Officials confirm two Akron Public Schools were briefly locked down Monday afternoon after a student brought a gun into one of the buildings. According to APS, students had told teachers they believed one of their classmates was carrying a weapon, and within minutes staff and security located the individual and found a firearm in his fanny pack. The student is a seventh-grader at Litchfield Community Learning Center.
CLEVELAND — Dominique Hullum, 31, learned his fate Monday at a sentencing for multiple charges connected to a Starbucks robbery that happened earlier this year in North Olmsted. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher sentenced Hullum to serve 18-20 years for his crimes. It was back on March...
Eight people were indicted Friday in Cuyahoga County following a state investigation that found several patients in the care of a facility for people with intellectual disabilities were abused.
MEDINA, Ohio — A school bus driver in Ohio is facing charges and was fired after police said he drove students while drunk. The Medina Police Department said in a news release that Herbert Ferguson was arrested on Nov. 30 after a random alcohol test administered after his morning bus route revealed he was drunk.
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 17-year-old escapee from the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center in Canton Township was on the loose for only about 12 hours. the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested the teen at around 8 a.m. on Monday. No word on...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy was hurt during an alleged assault Friday. The incident happened when the deputy responded to Coventry Township amid reports of a woman in the roadway. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he reportedly found a 21-year-old Cleveland woman...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 26-year-old man ripped up the radar equipment for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and left without getting caught, according to federal prosecutors. Authorities arrested Issac Woolley only after he stole a second car in two hours, crashed that car through airport gates, drove on the runway...
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Brown Road. A female resident called the police department at 7:21 a.m. on Nov. 22 to report her vehicle, which had been parked in the street, was stolen. Disorderly conduct: Ethel Avenue. Officers at 4:42 a.m. on Nov. 22 arrested a man for...
On December 5, 2022, a Fairview Park Police Detective appeared in front of the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and presented information on the case. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra on multiple Felonies, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery. At...
The 14-year-old suspect allegedly killed 18-year-old Lawrence McKissic, shooting him in the head during an argument.
CLEVELAND — The United States Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) has announced it has arrested the 14-year-old boy wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated murder. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
