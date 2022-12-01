Earlier this week, the StormTracker Dream Team and WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time at Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary School in Decatur. Our team met with 300 third through fifth graders at Leon Sheffield and Grace spoke to them all about what it means to be a meteorologist and what a "day in the life" looks like in the career. Grace talked in detail about what a career as a TV meteorologist looks like and how our team of WAAY 31 StormTrackers put primary focus on keeping viewers informed and therefore safe, during severe weather. She also explained how to create engaging material to use on-air and several students got to be a "meteorologist for a minute" and try their hand at presenting their very own weather story to the group.

2 DAYS AGO