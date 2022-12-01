Read full article on original website
Demolition begins on old Huntsville High School for condos
Heavy equipment is demolishing much of the former Huntsville City Schools Central Office - the Annie C. Merts Administrative Building - this week making way for new condominiums in the Twickenham Historic District. The school board in March sold the original school building and property to local developers Crunkleton Associates...
WAAY-TV
Weather and science assembly at Leon Sheffield Elementary!
Earlier this week, the StormTracker Dream Team and WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time at Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary School in Decatur. Our team met with 300 third through fifth graders at Leon Sheffield and Grace spoke to them all about what it means to be a meteorologist and what a "day in the life" looks like in the career. Grace talked in detail about what a career as a TV meteorologist looks like and how our team of WAAY 31 StormTrackers put primary focus on keeping viewers informed and therefore safe, during severe weather. She also explained how to create engaging material to use on-air and several students got to be a "meteorologist for a minute" and try their hand at presenting their very own weather story to the group.
USPS looks to hire multiple positions in 10 North Alabama cities
The positions range from delivery and retail positions located in Huntsville, the Shoals and more.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County suspect in fraudulent vehicle purchases caught in Kentucky
A DeKalb County man suspected of using fake money to buy automobiles has been caught in Kentucky. The Powell Police Department worked with sheriff’s offices in Barren, Edmonson and Simpson counties in Kentucky to catch Christopher Gregory, said Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone. They also recovered a stolen RV,...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen reported missing Sunday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is looking for help locating a missing teenage boy.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Utilities outlines security measures in place to protect the local power grid from attack
Safety precautions are in place to protect the local electrical substations but utility providers concede they prepare to respond as though the worst case scenario is going to happen. Huntsville Utilities confirms it has security monitoring, including cameras covering vital infrastructure in the system, in place already. WAAY 31 starting...
Alabama fisherman drowns after falling in water, police say
An Alabama fisherman apparently fell in the water and died Friday after falling in the Tennessee River while he was fishing from the bank, police said. Florence police said the victim was Charles Hollis, 69, of Sheffield. Hollis apparently was fishing from the bank when he fell into the water. His family said he couldn’t swim.
WAFF
Three years after the disappearance of Florence man, investigators believe foul play is involved
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been three years since Lisa Wallace’s son Bradley Lard disappeared in the Shoals. He was 39 years old at the time and was last seen walking near Lauderdale County Road 157 and County Road 10 in March of 2019. I had the opportunity...
Victim in deadly Decatur double shooting ‘had a heart of gold,’ loved ones say
The family of Codey Ray Schepp, one of the two men found fatally shot this weekend at a Southwest Decatur apartment, said Tuesday they remain stunned by his death and can’t understand why anyone would have wanted to kill him. Meanwhile, police had not announced any arrests as of...
WAAY-TV
Suspect arrested following Saturday pursuit involving Huntsville Police, Madison Co. Sheriff's Office
The Huntsville Police Department says 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary. More charges are expected pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Huntsville Police. The Huntsville Police Department says it is investigating a pursuit that began in the county and ended in...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man who led law enforcement on pursuit in Madison County facing several charges
A man who authorities say led them on a chase in Madison County is now in the Madison County Jail. 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary on Saturday following the pursuit. Davis now faces a slew of charges. They include possession of cocaine,...
Commercial vehicle accident blocks Highway 72 eastbound
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a single-vehicle accident has blocked the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 72 near mile marker 105.
Decatur woman charged with fraudulently using debit card
A woman is facing five counts of fraudulently using a credit or debit card at her workplace, according to Decatur Police.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police: Sheffield fisherman found dead in water
The body of a Sheffield fisherman was found in waters near the Tennessee River in Florence early Saturday. About 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Florence Police Department officers responded to South Poplar Street for a drowning call. The area is near the Florence Harbor and river. A fisherman in a boat had...
Florence police identify man dead after apparent drowning
The Florence Police Department (FPD) says a man was found dead after apparently drowning.
Second man charged with attempted murder in connection to Huntsville shooting
A second man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Huntsville two months ago, according to police.
WAFF
Victims identified in three-vehicle Marshall County crash
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County on Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd.
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham, charged with attempted murder
A 23-year-old Huntsville man was arrested in Birmingham and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month.
Huntsville police on the scene of morning shooting
Huntsville police are currently at the scene of a shooting investigation. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to the 100 block of Indiana Street after a shots fired report. The call came in at about 11:39 a.m. White said one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
WAAY-TV
Brent Dearmon named Head Football Coach at North Alabama
FLORENCE, Ala. -- An Alabama native who has been a collegiate head coach and served as offensive coordinator at Arkansas Tech, Kansas, Middle Tennessee State and Florida Atlantic, Brent Dearmon has been named as the 12th head football coach at the University of North Alabama. North Alabama Director of Athletics...
