AL.com

Demolition begins on old Huntsville High School for condos

Heavy equipment is demolishing much of the former Huntsville City Schools Central Office - the Annie C. Merts Administrative Building - this week making way for new condominiums in the Twickenham Historic District. The school board in March sold the original school building and property to local developers Crunkleton Associates...
WAAY-TV

Weather and science assembly at Leon Sheffield Elementary!

Earlier this week, the StormTracker Dream Team and WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time at Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary School in Decatur. Our team met with 300 third through fifth graders at Leon Sheffield and Grace spoke to them all about what it means to be a meteorologist and what a "day in the life" looks like in the career. Grace talked in detail about what a career as a TV meteorologist looks like and how our team of WAAY 31 StormTrackers put primary focus on keeping viewers informed and therefore safe, during severe weather. She also explained how to create engaging material to use on-air and several students got to be a "meteorologist for a minute" and try their hand at presenting their very own weather story to the group.
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County suspect in fraudulent vehicle purchases caught in Kentucky

A DeKalb County man suspected of using fake money to buy automobiles has been caught in Kentucky. The Powell Police Department worked with sheriff’s offices in Barren, Edmonson and Simpson counties in Kentucky to catch Christopher Gregory, said Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone. They also recovered a stolen RV,...
Alabama Now

Alabama fisherman drowns after falling in water, police say

An Alabama fisherman apparently fell in the water and died Friday after falling in the Tennessee River while he was fishing from the bank, police said. Florence police said the victim was Charles Hollis, 69, of Sheffield. Hollis apparently was fishing from the bank when he fell into the water. His family said he couldn’t swim.
WAAY-TV

Florence Police: Sheffield fisherman found dead in water

The body of a Sheffield fisherman was found in waters near the Tennessee River in Florence early Saturday. About 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Florence Police Department officers responded to South Poplar Street for a drowning call. The area is near the Florence Harbor and river. A fisherman in a boat had...
WAFF

Victims identified in three-vehicle Marshall County crash

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County on Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd.
AL.com

Huntsville police on the scene of morning shooting

Huntsville police are currently at the scene of a shooting investigation. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to the 100 block of Indiana Street after a shots fired report. The call came in at about 11:39 a.m. White said one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
WAAY-TV

Brent Dearmon named Head Football Coach at North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. -- An Alabama native who has been a collegiate head coach and served as offensive coordinator at Arkansas Tech, Kansas, Middle Tennessee State and Florida Atlantic, Brent Dearmon has been named as the 12th head football coach at the University of North Alabama. North Alabama Director of Athletics...

