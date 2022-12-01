Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup. There was a goal, though. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
World Cup 2022: Brazil get their groove on as the last-16 ties conclude – live
All the latest news and build-up to the final pair of last-16 matches – Morocco v Spain, Portugal v Switzerland
Soccer-World Cup 2022 fixtures: full schedule of games and kick-off times
GROUP A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands. GROUP B: England, Iran, United States, Wales. GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland. GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.
Citrus County Chronicle
Game of lies bonds England ahead of Senegal World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A card game that relies on deception is strengthening the bond among England’s players ahead of their match against Senegal in the round of 16 at the World Cup. Werewolf, a game of roleplay and deduction, has become a popular pastime for the squad...
World Cup boosts drinks sales at pub chain Marston’s; grocery inflation dips – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Citrus County Chronicle
McLaughlin-Levrone, Duplantis named World Athletes of Year
World-record setters Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis were named Athletes of the Year by World Athletics on Monday, adding more accolades to a remarkable 2022 for both athletes. McLaughlin-Levrone, the 23-year-old American, broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles twice during the year, the last coming at world...
Comments / 0