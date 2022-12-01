ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup. There was a goal, though. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle

Game of lies bonds England ahead of Senegal World Cup clash

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A card game that relies on deception is strengthening the bond among England’s players ahead of their match against Senegal in the round of 16 at the World Cup. Werewolf, a game of roleplay and deduction, has become a popular pastime for the squad...
Citrus County Chronicle

McLaughlin-Levrone, Duplantis named World Athletes of Year

World-record setters Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis were named Athletes of the Year by World Athletics on Monday, adding more accolades to a remarkable 2022 for both athletes. McLaughlin-Levrone, the 23-year-old American, broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles twice during the year, the last coming at world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy