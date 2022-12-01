ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Trailer Is Here — Watch

 4 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil on their personal lives in their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan.”

The trailer doc just dropped, revealing photos and videos from throughout their relationship… like the couple dancing at their wedding reception, Meghan showing off her baby bump, and harder times, like Markle wiping away tears and a tense outing at the 2019 Commonwealth Day ceremony when the couple sat behind a stone-faced Prince William and Kate Middleton.

During the promo, a producer asks, "Why did you want to make this documentary?"

Harry answers, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," and, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Meghan later adds, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

Netflix did not announce the doc’s premiere date, but Page Six has reported it could be out as early as December 8.

The trailer arrived on Thursday… amid William and Kate’s visit to Boston.

The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down on Wednesday and attended the Celtics game the same day. They sat courtside with owners Wyc Grousbeck and wife Emilia Fazzalari, and Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

DailyMail.com reports the couple kept their cool while being met with some boos and cheers of “U.S.A” when they were introduced on the Jumbotron.

William and Kate are in town for the Earthshot Prize Awards on Friday, and they are expected to meet with President Biden as well. It doesn’t look like a visit with Harry and Meghan is on the docket.

An insider tells Us Weekly that William and Kate will “possibly take a trip outside of Massachusetts if the calendar permits,” but not to see Harry and Meghan.

The source explained, “It’s not impossible that they’ll get to see Harry and Meghan but at this point that’s looking less likely. They realize it’s almost impossible to organize something that would be discreet.”

The brothers had a falling out after Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah in 2021, and the Netflix doc, and Harry’s memoir “Spare” coming out in January, the royal rift continues.

The source told Us Weekly, “[They have] a mutual feeling at the moment that it’s for the best if the four of them have a little distance from one another, until the documentary has aired and the fuss surrounding Harry’s memoir has calmed down.”

