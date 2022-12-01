Read full article on original website
‘So grateful for these kids’: State College football falls in playoffs, but memories don’t wane
“I haven’t been on a team where we’ve been this close,” senior JW Scott said.
Penn State’s Nittany Lion reflects on being the mascot during COVID, career plans
Michael McDermott has recently been revealed as the Nittany Lion, the beloved Penn State mascot, in the final home game of his senior year at the college. As he prepares to finish the season, the Mechanicsburg native will soon trade in his mascot costume for another uniform, as he finishes Penn State’s ROTC program and enters the Army.
Penn State Awaits Rose Bowl Bid
The Lions are poised to play Pac-12 champ Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl.
Live updates: State College football takes on Harrisburg in the PIAA semifinals
Follow along for updates as the Little Lions try to advance to the state championship game.
Penn State Wrestling Rolls Past Rider 37-3
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (2-0) devoured Rider (2-1) 37-3 in a lopsided road dual on Friday night in Trenton, New Jersey. It marked the 30th consecutive dual meet win for Cael Sanderson’s group. The Nittany Lions cruised despite the absence of one top-ranked wrestler and another suffering an...
College football top 25 ballot: Our rankings and where Penn State stands after championship weekend
Conference championship weekend is in the books. As an Associated Press top 25 voter this season, I’ll be sharing my ballot week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
Former South Williamsport standout makes history on the pitch for Lycoming
Williamsport, Pa. — After playing a key role in leading the Lycoming College women's soccer team to its first postseason appearance in program history, senior Bella Green (South Williamsport, Pa./South Williamsport Area) has become the second player in program history to earn all-region honors, as the United Soccer Coaches announced the teams, with Green earning a spot on the third team. A two-time First Team All-MAC Freedom midfielder, Green joined 2016 third-team all-region selection Jordan Lazerich as the only all-region picks in the program’s 29...
Altoona, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Championship weekend locks, Penn State coaching staff grades, MVP votes, more PSU subscriber mailbag
Welcome to December, Penn State fans. It’s already been busy (Olu Fashanu back, Joey Porter Jr. to the NFL) and it will get busier in the next couple of days. We’ve got a very interesting college football championship weekend on tap, beginning tonight. We will learn the identity of the four playoff teams and 10-2 Penn State’s bowl destination.
Lock Haven's men’s wrestling romps to 'White Out Night' victory
Lock Haven, Pa. — In front of a packed Thomas Fieldhouse, the Lock Haven men's wrestling team (1-2) cruised to a 31-13 victory over Davidson College (0-2) in the annual White-Out match. The non-conference dual served as the Bald Eagles first home match of the season and The Haven grab their opening win of the 2022-23 season. The Bald Eagles were victorious in seven bouts on the night including two...
Matt Rhule: Can This Happy Valley Guy Return the Glory to Nebraska Football?
Maybe you were too distracted during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to focus on a particular development in college football. No, I’m not talking about Penn State’s triumph over Michigan State, as encouraging as that was to Nittany Lion fans. And I’m not talking about Michigan’s 45-23 pounding of Ohio State, as shocking as that was to everyone.
therecord-online.com
CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
dkpittsburghsports.com
Book it: Penn State heading to Rose Bowl to face Utah
ALTOONA, Pa. -- Wow, what a performance by Utah! The Utes clobbered USC in the Pac-12 championship game late Friday night, 47-24, much to the incredible delight of Ohio State fans everywhere. The Buckeyes (11-1) now will advance to the College Football Playoff, while USC (11-2) lost its opportunity by...
Penn State falls one spot in AP college football rankings as Pac-12 champ Utah makes jump
The Nittany Lions are looking ahead to their bowl game.
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps UMBC in First Round Of NCAA Tournament
No. 4-seeded Penn State women’s volleyball (24-7, Big Ten 13-7) defeated the UMBC Retrievers (17-8) in straight sets (25-14, 25-17, 25-12) on Friday night at Rec Hall in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. How It Happened. Gillian Grimes got things going with a service ace and Penn...
Penn State transfer portal primer: Players, rules to know for the Nittany Lions
Silly season is upon us, and Penn State is already involved. The transfer portal will open next Monday, allowing thousands of FBS players to enter their names in search of greener pastures. Players can declare their intentions before that, and many have already done so on social media. But on Dec. 5 and in the days following, you’re going to see a lot of players announcing their next stops.
Bellefonte GIANT to open in mid-December
BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company is bringing a new store to Bellefonte and is opening its doors on Friday, Dec. 16. The Benner Township GIANT will officially open at 8 a.m. on the 16th and will bring more than 100 full and part-time jobs to the Centre County community. The grocery store will […]
Centre County United Way’s Taste of the Town marks ‘first big year back’ with major changes
The signature fundraising event is moving to the Bryce Jordan Center.
Centre County Remains at Low Community Level for COVID-19
Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 11th consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus remained mostly steady, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a...
