WFLA

Tom Brady ties record for most MNF wins after beating Saints in final minutes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ veteran quarterback Tom Brady just broke another record, but are we surprised? With the Bucs’ last-minute 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, Brady tied the record for most wins on MNF by a starting quarterback. Going into Monday night’s matchup, Brady walked onto […]
WTOP

Titans’ saving grace after 2-game skid? Playing in AFC South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have to improve across the board if they want to do more than simply win a bad division for a third straight year. Coach Mike Vrabel made crystal clear after a 35-10 loss in Philadelphia that his Titans are at a crossroads with five games remaining. He went further Monday, saying they have to start playing their best football now that the NFL season has reached December with teams jockeying for playoff position.
WTOP

Russell Wilson shares responsibility for defensive letdowns

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Star cornerback Patrick Surtain II and leading tackler Alex Singleton both drew critical flags for Denver on the Baltimore Ravens’ touchdown drive that sealed the Broncos’ sixth consecutive losing season. Some of the blame for the latest collapse goes to struggling quarterback Russell...
WTOP

Colts continue prime-time flops with disastrous 4th quarter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay lobbied the NFL schedule-makers for more night games. So far, Indianapolis has been a prime-time flop. From the ugly October overtime win at Denver to last Monday night’s fourth-quarter collapse against Pittsburgh to Sunday night’s disastrous fourth quarter in Dallas, not much has gone right on the NFL’s most visible stage.
WTOP

WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January.
WTOP

Chiefs squander control of AFC playoff race in Cincinnati

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — With a rare fumble by Travis Kelce, a missed field-goal try by Harrison Butker and a woeful inability to pressure the quarterback on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs squandered a chance to control the AFC playoff race down the stretch. After losing their third...
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — NEW ORLEANS: S J.T. Gray, TE Juwan Johnson, OL Lewis Kidd, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Pete Werner, DB P.J. Williams. TAMPA BAY: QB Kyle Trask, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield Jr., CB Mike Edwards, T Tristan Wirfs, TE Cameron Brate.
WTOP

All-Pro Wirfs, 3 Bucs defensive starters out against Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs and three starters from Tampa Bay’s secondary were declared inactive for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Wirfs suffered a high ankle sprain during last week’s 23-17 overtime loss at Cleveland and is expected for sidelined...
WTOP

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. returning for 2023 season

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said Sunday he will return to the school for his sixth and final season of eligibility in 2023. Penix announced his decision on social media and it was a surprising one at that. Penix was the national leader in passing this season, throwing for 4,354 yards and led Washington’s turnaround. The No. 12-ranked Huskies went 10-2 in the regular season, finished tied for second in the Pac-12 and will face No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

