KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal hit-and-run of Army veteran

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for fatal hit-and-run that happened just over a week ago. The crash happened Nov. 27 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, Army veteran William Rogers III was wearing a reflective vest...
Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen

A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
Dog shot in head with arrow miraculously survives; Medina County Sheriff's Office investigating

DEVINE, Texas — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case in Devine after a dog was shot in the head with an arrow on Sunday afternoon. Stacee Gomez remembers seeing her father's dog Boomer, who Gomez and her siblings gifted him two years ago, outside in the yard beforehand. Shortly after, she heard her parent's other dog Lola barking frantically, so she looked out the window.
Police are on the lookout for suspect who struck woman with vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect after he hit a woman with his vehicle and failed to stop and render aid. The incident happened at Hoefgen Avenue and E Commerce street at around 2 a.m. According to officials, a 24-year-old woman was walking across...
Teen arrested after breaking into multiple cars, leading vehicle pursuit

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he broke into several vehicles and led a vehicle pursuit, said San Antonio police. SAPD received reports of a suspicious person breaking into several vehicles near the 1600 block of Parnell Avenue. Witnesses told officers that the suspect was driving...
Driver suspected of driving intoxicated after crashing into SAPD SUV

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is under investigation for driving while intoxicated after they crashed into a San Antonio Police car early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on I-10 at West Avenue, according to SAPD. Police at the scene said officers had responded to a...
Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
FOUND! AMBER ALERT discontinued for missing 6 kids, suspect says he's turning himself in

Update 12/3 at 8:54 a.m: An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the missing children have been safely recovered. Their mother Jacklyn Davidson was taken into custody for her warrant of interference with child custody. Deputies believe that Jaime Davidson, the father is a suspect and they are actively searching for him.
Woman hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a car that ran a red light, according to San Antonio police. A 25-year-old woman was walking across E. Commerce in a marked crosswalk with a white walk signal. As she began to cross the westbound lanes, a white Toyota Corolla ran the red signal light and collided with the woman, according to SAPD.
