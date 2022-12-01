Read full article on original website
Related
Reward offered for info about hit-and-run suspect who killed San Antonio veteran
SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers San Antonio is asking for the community's help to find the driver who hit and killed a 51-year-old U.S. Army veteran early in the morning of Nov. 27. Police officials said William Rogers was walking along East Evans Road on the far north side...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal hit-and-run of Army veteran
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for fatal hit-and-run that happened just over a week ago. The crash happened Nov. 27 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, Army veteran William Rogers III was wearing a reflective vest...
KSAT 12
Two suspects, 6 victims in custody after discovery of suspected human smuggling operation
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police who were called to perform a welfare check Monday morning uncovered what they believe to be a human smuggling operation on the city’s Northwest Side. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail after receiving a call that someone was...
proclaimerscv.com
Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen
A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
Dog shot in head with arrow miraculously survives; Medina County Sheriff's Office investigating
DEVINE, Texas — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case in Devine after a dog was shot in the head with an arrow on Sunday afternoon. Stacee Gomez remembers seeing her father's dog Boomer, who Gomez and her siblings gifted him two years ago, outside in the yard beforehand. Shortly after, she heard her parent's other dog Lola barking frantically, so she looked out the window.
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for suspect who struck woman with vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect after he hit a woman with his vehicle and failed to stop and render aid. The incident happened at Hoefgen Avenue and E Commerce street at around 2 a.m. According to officials, a 24-year-old woman was walking across...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Shooting suspect barricades self inside home during standoff with police near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of firing gunshots toward his neighbors has barricaded himself inside his residence near downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Noria Street. Police said residents were having a party when their 30-year-old...
KSAT 12
Affidavit: Man arrested after holding employees at gunpoint during robberies at Exxon, Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is behind bars after robbing multiple stores and threatening employees at gunpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. Nathan Diaz, 27, was arrested Sunday for aggravated robbery, court records show. On November 16 at 3:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of IH 35...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after breaking into multiple cars, leading vehicle pursuit
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he broke into several vehicles and led a vehicle pursuit, said San Antonio police. SAPD received reports of a suspicious person breaking into several vehicles near the 1600 block of Parnell Avenue. Witnesses told officers that the suspect was driving...
KSAT 12
Tow truck driver injured after bullet strikes windshield on I-37, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A tow truck driver was injured after a bullet struck his windshield on the highway, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. Sunday on I-37. Police said the driver was on his way to help at a crash when a bullet hit...
Attorney for family in Amber Alert issued over weekend to speak Monday
SAN ANTONIO — An Amber Alert issued this weekend now takes a bizarre twist. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for six children who were believed to be in danger. The children were found safe, and their mother was arrested. But now she is speaking out against authorities.
KENS 5
Juror faints during autopsy report in murder trial of ex-border patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
SAN ANTONIO — Week two begins in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Juan David Ortiz confessed to killing four women four years ago. The defense claims that confession was coerced. The prosecution introduced Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine...
KSAT 12
Driver suspected of driving intoxicated after crashing into SAPD SUV
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is under investigation for driving while intoxicated after they crashed into a San Antonio Police car early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on I-10 at West Avenue, according to SAPD. Police at the scene said officers had responded to a...
San Antonio Amber Alert: 6 children found safe after reported missing, 1 suspect still at large
One suspect was taken into custody after the children were found, but investigators are still on the hunt for a man who they believe is connected to their abduction.
Attorney, mother centered around Amber Alert say children are 'traumatized' after allegations against CPS
SAN ANTONIO — After an AMBER Alert was issued this weekend for six children who authorities believed were in danger, the children were found safe, and their mother was arrested, along with her husband. That woman, Jacklyn Davidson, has been speaking out against authorities and Child Protective Services, posting...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after mother found with ‘obvious signs of neglect’ during exam at hospital, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is in custody after his mother, who he was caring for, was found with “obvious signs of neglect” during an exam at an area hospital, according to Schertz police. Officers were called to Northeast Methodist Hospital at 12:51 a.m. Saturday to meet...
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND! AMBER ALERT discontinued for missing 6 kids, suspect says he's turning himself in
Update 12/3 at 8:54 a.m: An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the missing children have been safely recovered. Their mother Jacklyn Davidson was taken into custody for her warrant of interference with child custody. Deputies believe that Jaime Davidson, the father is a suspect and they are actively searching for him.
KSAT 12
Woman hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a car that ran a red light, according to San Antonio police. A 25-year-old woman was walking across E. Commerce in a marked crosswalk with a white walk signal. As she began to cross the westbound lanes, a white Toyota Corolla ran the red signal light and collided with the woman, according to SAPD.
Police searching for group of people who allegedly targeted an elderly shopper at an H-E-B
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help finding a group of people who targeted an elderly woman while she was shopping, and threatened to hurt her if she didn;t withdraw money from her bank and give it to them. It happened on November 21 around 2 p.m....
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 1