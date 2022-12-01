Read full article on original website
A winter walk through the Prayers From Maria sunflower fields in Avon
AVON, Ohio -- When the sunflowers were still blooming in mid-November at the Prayers From Maria fields in Avon, I spoke to co-founder Megan McNamara about it. She invited me to a walk through the fields near the French Creek YMCA to see the surprising winter blooms. As we strolled...
‘Tis the season for showing gratitude: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The meaning of a sign touched me as I was driving by a North Ridgeville church late last month.
Santa Claus returns to Brooklyn with new North Polar Express event
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Sleigh bells will be ringing this weekend in Brooklyn when Santa Claus returns to town for his annual two-day visit Dec. 10 and 11. Driving the 20-year-old sleigh he built by hand is Wally’s Auto Service owner Wally Parker, who has organized the annual Santa Claus tour since 1967.
‘Power Rangers’ actresses to visit Parma’s North Coast Nostalgia
PARMA, Ohio -- Adam J. Barsa was admittedly a little too old to fully experience the “Power Rangers” zeitgeist. However, as an astute purveyor of all things pop culture, the North Coast Nostalgia owner knows the lasting legacy of the early 1990s television show that eventually expanded into film and comics.
Medina County District Library offers time-saving services this holiday season
MEDINA, Ohio -- During this busy holiday season, the Medina County District Library has some time-saving services for you. Holiday preparations, children on break from school, or travel to see family can make it a struggle to pick up and return library items. MCDL makes it easy to fit the library into your hectic schedule.
Officers solve mystery of fur coat mix-up at Hunt Club: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A woman reported from the Chagrin Valley Hunt Club Nov. 30 that after dining, she could not locate her $5,000 fur coat in the coat room. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a similar coat had been found unclaimed in another area of the club and that hers had been inadvertently taken by another guest.
From a Hippie Bus Tour to chocolate and more: Rocking the RV Life
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Kinzbachs always cover a lot of ground, literally on their RV travels and figuratively in their podcast. This week, they chat with Mark Cheplowitz, who with his dog Mirto (named after an Italian after-dinner drink) took their first RV trip and had an interesting experience.
Parma about to get festive with seventh annual Holiday Lights Contest
PARMA, Ohio -- It’s the time of the holiday season when residents decorate their homes for Christmas. That also means the return of the Young Professionals of Parma annual Holiday Lights Contest. “This year, we’re going to try to do more honorable mentions,” Young Professionals of Parma President Jackie...
City Club of Cleveland makes move to Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City Club of Cleveland will call Playhouse Square home, starting next fall. The City Club announced Monday it will move to 14,000 square feet of space at 1317 Euclid Ave., a few blocks east of its current location. The space, once renovated earlier next year, will include a library, conference room and offices.
During a horrific week after the death of our brother firefighter, Johnny Tetrick, your support was everything: The firefighters of Cleveland Fire Station 22
CLEVELAND -- As we begin picking up the pieces from the devastating line-of-duty death of our brother, Johnny Tetrick, we would like to say thank you. In the days following Saturday, Nov. 19, we converged on Station 22 to prepare for Johnny’s funeral and to try to make sense of the tragedy. Every day, we were greeted by sympathy cards, mounds of pastries, sandwiches, pizza, desserts and coffee.
Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church
MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
Proof Bar-BQ moving from Tremont to Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Proof Bar-BQ is on the move. The restaurant, which prided itself on barbecue and bourbon, will close its location in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Friday, Dec. 23, and reopen at Lorain Avenue and W. 41st Street in Ohio City next year, its owners said. “I would...
Independent Cleveland Shops retailers fight back against Amazon, big-box chains
CLEVELAND Ohio – Cleveland Shops is taking on digital retail. The relatively new association of locally owned, independent retailers is still in its formative stages, and it aims to be to local shops what Cleveland Independents is to local restaurants. The goal is to build awareness of and encourage shopping at local brick-and-mortar stores instead of online retailers like Amazon. It currently has about 40 members and plans to grow.
Ranking fast-food breakfast sandwiches from worst to best
CLEVELAND, Oh-- While breakfast has long been heralded as “the most important meal of the day,” one in five Americans say they would rather sleep later than start their day with a hearty meal. Whether you are running late or just not in the mood to whip up...
Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. book Blossom Music Center concert for summer 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The veteran alt-rock group Goo Goo Dolls will bring its “Boys Night Out Summer 2023″ tour to Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Sunday, August 20, with O.A.R. opening. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9, via livenation.com. The multi-platinum Buffalo, NY bred...
Medina County District Library spreads warmth through tight-knit community
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County District Library is warming up fingers, toes and hearts through its annual Warm Up Medina County program. Throughout the past year, individuals and groups have delivered hand-knit or crocheted hats, scarves, mittens and blankets -- small and large -- to the Community Engagement Department at the Medina Library, 210 S. Broadway St.
Street Craftery offers creativity, community in downtown Akron with arts & crafts events
AKRON, Ohio – Sewing and crafting have been lifelong passions for Akron resident Da’Shika Street. Now, the Central Hower High School alumna is sharing that passion with others through Street Craftery – a do-it-yourself studio for people of all ages in downtown Akron. Street’s journey from crafter...
How a Cuyahoga River-front plan could change Cleveland: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The idea sounds amazing, extending the landmark Tower City Center and connecting Public Square to the water. The renderings look captivating, as people stroll on promenades, around eco-friendly infrastructure like green roofs and electric vehicle charging stations.
Cleveland Clinic should be able to charge for medical consultations via MyChart
A Plain Dealer reader writes that the Cleveland Clinic is now charging for the use of its online feature, MyChart, apart from “the most mundane things like scheduling appointments and refilling prescriptions” (”Clinic should be ashamed at charging for MyChart use it once promoted,” Nov. 30). This is a gross misrepresentation of the facts.
‘Crime is happening in the suburbs, too’: Racist letters found near several Cuyahoga Falls apartments
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Racist letters were placed in apartment complexes in the city, leaving residents worried about their safety and angry about the hateful messages. After spending time with friends and family Thanksgiving evening, Deborah Smith returned to her townhouse near the 1000 block of Seibel Drive, where she noticed papers spewed across the parking lot. She opened one of the papers to find a letter using slurs toward Black people and other intimidating language allegedly from another tenant.
