Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Majority Leader Hoyer’s Decision to Step Down
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement on Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s announcement that he will not seek a leadership position in the 118th Congress. “In 1981 as a student at the University of Maryland, I volunteered on a campaign to elect a new Congressional candidate named Steny...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Applauds EPA Biofuel Blending Announcement
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement on the 2023, 2024, 2025 renewable volume obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency:. “Today, President Biden came through for our family farmers, all while working to reduce high prices at the gas pump and support...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 0