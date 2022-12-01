Camden man on Most Wanted List, accused of murder, found after four-year search

CAMDEN – A four-year search has ended for a man who fled drug charges here and is accused of murder in Philadelphia.

Kendall Almanzar, 37, who had been on the Most Wanted List of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, was arrested in the Dominican Republic.

Almanzar was charged in Camden in May 2018 with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute and other narcotics offenses, the prosecutor’s office said in announcing his arrest on Monday.

The Camden man allegedly fled after being released from jail to await trial. He has not been convicted of the charges.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest in November 2018, when Almanzar was placed on the Most Wanted List.

Officers of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Almanzar in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, Nov. 23. He was returned to New Jersey and is being held in Camden County Jail.

Almanzar is also charged as a fugitive of justice due to the pending murder charge in Philadelphia, the prosecutor's office said. Details of that fatal shooting were not immediately available.

