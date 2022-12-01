ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —12.01.2022 — Congressional Democrats Pick New Leaders —Rick Scott Goes to bat for Military Servicemen —More...

By Javier Manjarres
floridianpress.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

8 in 10 voters support consumer watchdog agency: poll

A sturdy bipartisan majority said in a recent poll they support the mission of a polarizing financial watchdog agency that could be gutted by the Supreme Court. Seventy-nine percent of registered voters said they favor the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and its efforts to protect Americans from abusive and fraudulent financial products, according to…
Leader Telegram

TODAY IN HISTORY 12/05/22

Today is Monday, Dec. 5, the 339th day of 2022. There are 26 days left in the year. Today’s highlight in history On Dec. 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first Black president, died at age 95. On this date ...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy