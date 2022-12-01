ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk shows off updates to his brain chips and says he’s going to install one in himself when they are ready

By Ashley Capoot, @ashleycapoot
CNBC
 3 days ago
Arelle
3d ago

And the nut bags are worried about vaccines? Well run go get your brain chips from one of the false idols you worship.

Pepper Pint
3d ago

You know this article said everything needed tested and approved by FDA, but the covid vaxx wasn't tested. It also appears pharma wants their hands on it too. I'm not saying right or wrong, but think about it. That Covid vaxx was NEVER TESTED FOR SAFETY? WHY For this then? You open a door, you leave it open for everyone else.

whistle in the dark
2d ago

and they thought the vaccines were a mark of the beast. revelations. no chip for me. it's about controlling people.

