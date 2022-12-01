Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Lexington artist’s horse earns top bid at LexArts auction, raising $21,500
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington artist’s Horse Mania Project earned the highest bid during Friday night’s LexArts auction at Keeneland. Wylie Caudill says he submitted several designs for the LexArts 50th anniversary, and his design called Sweet Cerulean was chosen. He says it took him about a week...
wdrb.com
Snoop Dogg, Master P co-sign book written by 7-year-old Lexington boy blinded by gunshot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snoop Dogg and Master P co-signed a children's book created by a Lexington boy who was blinded by a gunshot at 5 years old. In December 2020, Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. Although Roberts survived the shooting, he lost his eyesight.
WHAS 11
'I reflect on our university's creed': University of Kentucky sets aside funds to remove controversial mural
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has set aside money for the complicated removal and relocation of a controversial historic mural in the university's Memorial Hall. The 1934 mural has been a topic of debate for years because it illustrates the segregation of races by showing African Americans...
fox56news.com
Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers Market’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school’s first ‘Makers Market’. The event serves as an opportunity for free exposure and the ability to sell some of...
WKYT 27
7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are investigating a fire that killed at least six cats and a dog. The fire started just after midnight at a home on Hi Crest Drive, in the Bryan Station area. Three people who were inside managed to get out safely. Crews were able...
Wave 3
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WKYT 27
WATCH | A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
WATCH | A look at Kentucky's self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
fox56news.com
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House's operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s …. When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Kentucky continues rise in flu cases. Kentucky...
wymt.com
Three more UK football players to transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
WUKY
Kentucky takes down WKU to reach NCAA Sweet 16
The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all three sets impressively, grabbing...
fox56news.com
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed
The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season. The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
fox56news.com
2 central Kentucky humane societies reducing fees this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two central Kentucky humane societies are taking the opportunity this holiday season to waive or reduce fees in hopes of finding their residents’ forever homes. Woodford Humane Society’s 2022 Adoption Drive. The Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-23...
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
wymt.com
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
aseaofblue.com
Monday Headlines: UK in the new CBB rankings, including first edition of NET
The latest AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Top 25 Poll both have the Kentucky Wildcats checking in at No. 16 overall. The ESPN BPI has Kentucky up to No. 5. However, the new ESPN Power Rankings (only 16 teams) do not include the Wildcats but did have them listed as ‘In the waiting room’ with this blurb from Jeff Borzello.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan gameday headlines and final football bowl projections
Today is a big one in the world of UK Athletics. First, the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team faces the Michigan Wolverines in London at 1 pm ET. Later, we’ll learn the bowl destination for the football team, which should come sometime this afternoon, so here’s where some of the final bowl projections have the Cats landing (keep in mind it’s reportedly down to the Music City/Liberty Bowl).
thebig1063.com
Bell County woman part of a pair that escaped from work release in Casey County Kentucky
The Casey County Sheriff's Department was searching for two female inmates who escaped at 4:20 a.m. Thursday November 1, 2022 from unlocked doors in a work center. The doors have to be unlocked by law. The inmates were identified as Angela Mason of Middlesboro and Chasity Burton of Columbia, Kentucky...
Kentucky Commit Tommy Ziesmer Scores Game-Winning Touchdown, Boyle County Wins State Title
Playing in his soon to be home, future Kentucky Wildcat Tommy Ziesmer propelled Boyle County High School to its third Class 4A Championship in a row on Friday night at Kroger Field. The Danville, Ky. native found the end zone from seven yards out early in the fourth quarter, a score that ...
