WHSV

Massanutten looks to open skiing earlier than usual

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s now December and that means ski season is right around the corner. Massanutten Resort is on the cusp of opening-up skiing while snow tubing is already open. Kenny Hess, the director of sports and risk management, said the weather has been favorable to...
WHSV

The Valley is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Dec. in full swing, local communities and organizations are getting into the holiday spirit. This weekend, Dec. 9-11, there are several events for the public to celebrate the holidays,. Below is a list of some of these events referred to us on a Facebook post:
WHSV

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
WHSV

What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshall Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
WHSV

Fort Harrison hosts an Old Fashioned Christmas

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Harrison in Dayton brought families back in time this afternoon for an old-fashioned Christmas event. Storytelling and toy displays in the home built in 1749 brought a slower pace to the Christmas holiday. The old-fashioned Christmas was brought to life with carolers and storytellers dressed...
WHSV

Community Spotlight: Baby Hope

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hope Distributed is a nonprofit in Harrisonburg, dedicated to feeding, clothing, and providing hope to those in need in the area. One of the organization’s branches seeing an increased need right now is looking to help the youngest members of those families. “We help caretakers...
WHSV

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to locate missing person

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person. 52 year old, Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on December 3, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM at his Waynesboro home. Lampkin Sr. was...
WHSV

Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified

CENTRALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake over the weekend has been identified. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Dec. 5, that the person who had accidentally drowned at Centralia Lake had been identified as Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Va. On...
WHSV

‘This court doesn’t know me’: Fishersville man sentenced in 2020 murder

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Fishersville man has been sentenced in a 2020 murder. Ja’Quez Brown was convicted of first-degree murder in June 2022 in the shooting death of Bruce Williams. Another man connected with the shooting, Cameron Bahle, was sentenced in August to serve 18 years in prison for second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in a felony.

