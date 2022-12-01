Read full article on original website
Wilsonville man convicted in killing of 91-year-old stepfather
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 33-year-old Wilsonville man pleaded guilty Monday to murdering his 91-year-old stepfather in January 2021, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors alleged that Jacob Matthew Nebeker strangled and smothered to death Gilbert J. Gutjahr on the night of Jan. 22, 2021, and...
Clark County Sheriff: Domestic violence episode ends with man dead
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies with Clark County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the Alderbrook Apartments located at 9500 NE 19th Avenue on the report of a disturbance where a gunshot was heard. Witnesses told deputies a suspect who was seen to be armed with a handgun...
Police identify man found dead after North Portland fire, death ruled a homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators identified a man who was found dead in a burning structure in the Lloyd District late last month, ruling his death a “homicide by smoke inhalation.”. Firefighters were called to the deadly fire at 6 p.m. on November 27 on reports of a fire...
U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers $5000 to find suspect who assaulted mail carrier
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who assaulted and robbed a US Postal Service Letter Carrier. The robbery occurred near the intersection of N Willamette Blvd and N Gay Ave...
Clark County deputies seize 2,500 fentanyl pills, meth, stolen items
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office recovered 2,500 fentanyl pills with the help of a K-9 this week. A deputy was on patrol early Monday morning near a storage unit at 82nd Street and Northeast Highway 99 when he saw a person he had probable cause to arrest.
Organizations say domestic violence incidences increase around the holidays
Portland, ORE — A domestic violence situation in Clark County turned deadly Saturday. It’s not the only tragic domestic violence incident we’ve seen in our area in recent weeks, after deputies responded to a murder-suicide situation in Washington County. On Saturday, KATU spoke with organizations that support...
Missing 72-year-old Milwaukie woman found
UPDATE: The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says Dorothy Ann Purifoy has been found. Law enforcement in Clackamas County is asking for the public’s help to locate 72-year-old Dorothy Ann Purifoy. Officials say she was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at her home on Oak Grove...
Police arrest two men who ran from traffic stop, officials find firearms
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they arrested two suspects after they eluded a traffic stop at high speed. Just after 5:00 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Northeast 36th Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street. Police say they did not engage in a pursuit due to policy...
Multnomah County Courthouse time capsule to be unsealed in 2120
PORTLAND, Ore. — A time capsule was put inside the walls of the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday. It is to be opened in the next century. Officials say the capsule tells an important story for future generations, showing an inside look at the pandemic, along with major milestones for the county in recent years.
Police: Two 16-year-old males shot Friday night in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say two 16-year-old males were shot Friday evening, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 10100 block of North Iris Way just before 7:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers from North Precinct responded and found both males suffering from...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with vehicle in Bethany area
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcycle rider died Saturday afternoon in a crash with an electric SUV in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. According to deputies, the crash between a motorcycle and a Kia Niro happened at about 4:45 p.m. along Northwest Laidlaw Road east of the Bethany Boulevard intersection.
Police: One dead in car crash Monday in Northeast Portland's Saban neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a fatal car crash near the intersection of Northeast Prescott and Northeast 12th Avenue. Police say when officers arrived just after 12:15 p.m., they found a single vehicle crashed into a power pole. The driver was found deceased. The...
Salem man dies in Interstate 5 crash
A 76-year-old Salem man drove off the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday, crashed head-on into a tree and died of his injuries, according to Oregon State Police. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. just south of Woodburn. Police said Dale S. Heggem died at the scene.
St. Paul Highway closed south of Newberg due to injury crash
NEWBERG, Ore. — Firefighters and emergency responders are on the scene of an injury crash near the intersection of the St. Paul Highway and Hash Road in Yamhill County. Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said one person was trapped in their vehicle but was later freed. Life...
Vancouver Fire investigating early morning fire in detached garage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shortly after 3:00 a.m. Monday morning, Vancouver Fire was sent to a structure fire at 3000 Drummond Avenue in Vancouver. Officials say when crews arrived they found an active fire in a detached garage behind the home. Firefighters entered the garage and noticed that the attic...
Law enforcement reminds motorists to be cautious when driving in winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies with Washington County are reminding all motorists to slow down, leave extra space, and always be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. Officials say this vehicle slid off the road and rolled over on Highway 6. The driver was not injured. Snow showers are coming...
Heavy fire consumes garage of two story home in Oregon City; residents, pets make it out
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Gaffney Lane in Oregon City just after 12 p.m. Saturday on the report of a house fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of a two-story residence. Firefighters say the residents...
Drivers face slick, icy roads Monday following weekend winter weather
A day of steady snow Sunday gave way to icy conditions Monday, along with warnings from Oregon and Washington transportation officials to exercise caution in the winter weather conditions. Drivers were urged to travel with utmost caution Monday. Washington County saw a vehicle slide off an icy road and entirely...
Clackamas Fire District #1 launches 'Operation Santa Claus' for 48th year
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas Fire kicked off their “Operation Santa Claus” Saturday morning. Operation Santa Claus has been a tradition for Clackamas Fire District #1 for 48 years. Officials say that they will re-introduce some of the community parades, however, they will not be accepting donations during...
"How Do Meerkats Order Pizza?" Author Brooke Barker + Powell's Event on 12/5
If you have ever wondered why roosters crow or how meerkats make decisions as a group, Brooke Barker, author of "How do Meerkats Order Pizza?", has all the answers for you in her hilarious new book packed with fascinating facts. She joined us to share some amazing facts. Check out Brooke's Instagram www.instagram.com/sadanimalfacts\
