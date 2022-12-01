ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
amherstbulletin.com

Climate Change at Home: UMass toolkit helps towns clear barriers to solar power

AMHERST — It takes a lot of planning to get a solar panel installed. Municipalities must find solar resources in their town, create GIS maps to identify optimal solar locations, assess the options for solar infrastructure, and conduct a financial assessment — all before a solar developer comes in.
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst Media to honor committee with its Jean Haggerty Award

AMHERST — Members of a municipal committee that spearheaded Amherst’s creation of departments focused on promoting diversity and equity, and establishing an unarmed alternative to police, are being recognized with an annual award from Amherst Media. This year’s Jean Haggerty Award for Community Engagement and Social Change, was...
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Spring Block Party-style event proposed for downtown

AMHERST — A possible collaboration between the Amherst Business Improvement District, Downtown Amherst Foundation and the Amherst Cultural Council could lead to a new Block Party-like event next spring. Amherst BID Executive Director Gabrielle Gould recently spoke to the Cultural Council about staging a “Block Party-esque” event, noting that...
amherstbulletin.com

ARHS board reiterates backing for track project with artificial turf field

AMHERST — Reorienting and rebuilding the high school track so it has eight lanes and installing an artificial turf playing field in its interior appears to remain the preferred project for the Amherst-Pelham Regional School Committee. At a four-hour meeting Tuesday that concluded after members voted down a statement...
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley schools in line for new security cameras

HADLEY — Several security cameras and associated equipment will be installed at both Hopkins Academy and Hadley Elementary School to enhance safety at the buildings. “The main driving force behind this is the safety and security of our students and our staff and our faculty,” said Steven Bigda, the district’s technology director.
amherstbulletin.com

Shutesbury officials may limit access to new library site

SHUTESBURY — A recent encounter between a resident and workers on the future site of the town library is prompting Shutesbury officials to consider posting the 66 Leverett Road property as an active work zone, and limiting public access. The discussion about possible restrictions for residents to what is...
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley Winter Farmers Market returns to Hampshire Mall

HADLEY — Sourdough bread, produce, and eggs and cheeses, along with soaps and alpaca clothing, will be available to shoppers when the Winter Farmers Market at Hampshire Mall starts up on Saturday. Located in the Target wing at the east end of the mall, the market will be open...
amherstbulletin.com

Get Growing with Mickey Rathbun: Perennial advice in the 2023 UMass Garden Calendar

A few days after I received this year’s University of Massachusetts Amherst Gardening Calendar, I happened to come across a reference to Leo Tolstoy’s “A Calendar of Wisdom.” As I learned, this was Tolstoy’s final book, a collection of maxims he amassed over the last 15 years of his life from leading literary and philosophical minds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy