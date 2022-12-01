Read full article on original website
amherstbulletin.com
Climate Change at Home: UMass toolkit helps towns clear barriers to solar power
AMHERST — It takes a lot of planning to get a solar panel installed. Municipalities must find solar resources in their town, create GIS maps to identify optimal solar locations, assess the options for solar infrastructure, and conduct a financial assessment — all before a solar developer comes in.
Amherst residents weigh in on budget priorities: Seek better teacher pay, smaller police force and greater focus on climate
AMHERST — Better pay for teachers, more municipal focus on climate initiatives and reducing the size of the police force are among requests the public is making of Amherst officials as preparation for the fiscal year 2023 budget begins. With budget guidelines from the Town Council soon due to...
Amherst Media to honor committee with its Jean Haggerty Award
AMHERST — Members of a municipal committee that spearheaded Amherst’s creation of departments focused on promoting diversity and equity, and establishing an unarmed alternative to police, are being recognized with an annual award from Amherst Media. This year’s Jean Haggerty Award for Community Engagement and Social Change, was...
Around Amherst: Spring Block Party-style event proposed for downtown
AMHERST — A possible collaboration between the Amherst Business Improvement District, Downtown Amherst Foundation and the Amherst Cultural Council could lead to a new Block Party-like event next spring. Amherst BID Executive Director Gabrielle Gould recently spoke to the Cultural Council about staging a “Block Party-esque” event, noting that...
ARHS board reiterates backing for track project with artificial turf field
AMHERST — Reorienting and rebuilding the high school track so it has eight lanes and installing an artificial turf playing field in its interior appears to remain the preferred project for the Amherst-Pelham Regional School Committee. At a four-hour meeting Tuesday that concluded after members voted down a statement...
Hadley schools in line for new security cameras
HADLEY — Several security cameras and associated equipment will be installed at both Hopkins Academy and Hadley Elementary School to enhance safety at the buildings. “The main driving force behind this is the safety and security of our students and our staff and our faculty,” said Steven Bigda, the district’s technology director.
Shutesbury officials may limit access to new library site
SHUTESBURY — A recent encounter between a resident and workers on the future site of the town library is prompting Shutesbury officials to consider posting the 66 Leverett Road property as an active work zone, and limiting public access. The discussion about possible restrictions for residents to what is...
Hadley Winter Farmers Market returns to Hampshire Mall
HADLEY — Sourdough bread, produce, and eggs and cheeses, along with soaps and alpaca clothing, will be available to shoppers when the Winter Farmers Market at Hampshire Mall starts up on Saturday. Located in the Target wing at the east end of the mall, the market will be open...
Get Growing with Mickey Rathbun: Perennial advice in the 2023 UMass Garden Calendar
A few days after I received this year’s University of Massachusetts Amherst Gardening Calendar, I happened to come across a reference to Leo Tolstoy’s “A Calendar of Wisdom.” As I learned, this was Tolstoy’s final book, a collection of maxims he amassed over the last 15 years of his life from leading literary and philosophical minds.
More than keeping people alive: Craig’s Doors installing around-the-clock stays, more services and expansion beyond Amherst
AMHERST — Eleven months after being forced to implement an around-the-clock temporary shelter at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Craig’s Doors is again teaming up with the Amherst congregation to offer shelter for those who are experiencing homelessness this winter. The move, which came about unexpectedly in January amid a...
