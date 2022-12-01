Employing Erin: Specialties Games, Toys, Gifts

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.

5 DAYS AGO