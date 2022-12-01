ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employing Erin: Specialties Games, Toys, Gifts

By Erin Hunter
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Specialties Games, Toys, Gifts is the only locally-owned toy store in the Concho Valley.

On this week’s Employing Erin we see what it takes to keep the store running and survive the holiday season as they compete against large retailers.

San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
HIGHLIGHTS: Belles have a dominant performance over Texas A&M International

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our Angelo State Belles got things started for us on the hardwood this afternoon against Texas A&M International. Landy Morrow driving it in for the Belles, but it’s out to Brighton Adams for the Belles and it’s a three. And a quick pass outside to Kenslee Konarik and she’ll drive it […]
HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION: No. 2 Angelo State Rams end the season making history

SAN ANGELO, TX— The second-ranked Angelo State Rams football season comes to an end in the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II National Championship. The Rams tried to keep the momentum going, but ultimately fell 42-24 against the Colorado School of Mines. Overall, the Rams totaled 396 yards of offense including 323 yards through the […]
HIGHLIGHTS: #10 Wall Hawks season comes to an end in Regional Final round

SAN ANGELO, TX— The tenth-ranked Wall Hawks fall 45-10 against the Canadian Wildcats Friday night. The Hawks had their first and only touchdown of the night on a one-yard quarterback run by Gunnar Dillard. The Hawks made it to the regional finals for the first time since 2016 when they beat Brock 28-16. Overall, the […]
Mother and Child Injured in Wild Rollover Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police responded to a rollover crash on the access road to the Houston Harte Expressway near N. Jefferson St. One of the vehicles in the crash was an SUV. The mother who was driving was at the scene comforting her child before both were whisked away in an ambulance to the ER along with a third passenger.
Vehicle fire blocks all traffic on US HWY 67

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At 4:40 p.m. the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert regarding a vehicle fire that has blocked both lanes of traffic on US Highway 67. The white truck caught fire just south of Twin Mountain Fence, leaving behind only the truck bed. The cause of the fire […]
