fox26houston.com

8-year-old girl was in the car when her mom was killed in 1 of 2 Houston murder-suicides

HOUSTON - Two families are grieving after two different murder-suicides in Houston. The first one happened right in front of an 8-year-old girl who had to witness her mom’s murder. "What we have is a tragedy," says HPD Asst. Chief Ban Tien. SUGGESTED: Murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital: Woman...
cw39.com

Couple found shot in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A married couple is dead in a possible murder-suicide shooting that is being investigated in north Houston. Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night inside an apartment at 21717 Inverness Forest Boulevard, as Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the apartment by family members saying that they haven’t heard from the people inside for some time.
fox26houston.com

Married Harris County couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County. It happened around 7 p.m. when deputy constables with Harris Co. Pct. 4 were called to an apartment complex in the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Blvd. near Hardy Toll Rd. and FM 1960 Rd. E.
WFAA

Man shot multiple times, killed at motel in Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
cw39.com

Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
kurv.com

Investigation Underway Following Child-Involved Shooting

Police are investigating after a child-involved shooting in Houston. A five-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot by an eight-year-old family friend when the boy got ahold of a gun Saturday afternoon. The younger child was taken to the hospital by his father. Three people have been...
texasbreaking.com

Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say

Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
mocomotive.com

FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO

A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/

