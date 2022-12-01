Read full article on original website
Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say
Houston police said the man committed all three robberies within a two-week time frame.
8-year-old girl was in the car when her mom was killed in 1 of 2 Houston murder-suicides
HOUSTON - Two families are grieving after two different murder-suicides in Houston. The first one happened right in front of an 8-year-old girl who had to witness her mom’s murder. "What we have is a tragedy," says HPD Asst. Chief Ban Tien. SUGGESTED: Murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital: Woman...
Couple found shot in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A married couple is dead in a possible murder-suicide shooting that is being investigated in north Houston. Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night inside an apartment at 21717 Inverness Forest Boulevard, as Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the apartment by family members saying that they haven’t heard from the people inside for some time.
Suspect in murder of Takeoff due in court after fingerprints on bottle at scene led to his arrest
Patrick Xavier Clark was captured on video shooting in Takeoff's direction, with a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in the other. That wine bottle had fingerprints which police say helped ID Clark.
Defense attorneys for suspect in TakeOff shooting death claim he was not trying to flee the country
HOUSTON — The man charged with murder in the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff faced a judge Monday morning. More than a month after TakeOff was shot and killed, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, appeared before the judge, who set his bond at $2 million in the high-profile murder case.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 82-year-old at SE Houston senior living facility
HPD said the 20-year-old was arrested on Dec. 1 on unrelated charges, and subsequently charged with capital murder after an interview with investigators.
Married Harris County couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County. It happened around 7 p.m. when deputy constables with Harris Co. Pct. 4 were called to an apartment complex in the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Blvd. near Hardy Toll Rd. and FM 1960 Rd. E.
8-year-old witnesses mother's death in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, HPD says
Houston police said a man and a woman went to the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
Wine bottle left at scene where rapper Takeoff was killed was used to pull suspect’s fingerprints, investigators say
HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston appeared in court Monday. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder. His bond was set at $2 million. Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. During his court appearance, Clark’s...
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
2 motorcyclists struck by hit-and-run driver on Highway 36 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
NEEDVILLE, Texas – A man was taken into custody after two motorcycles were struck during a hit-and-run incident Sunday on Highway 36, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about several motorcycles hit in an...
5-year-old in critical condition after being shot by 8-year-old family friend in Houston: Police
HOUSTON — A 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life Sunday after being shot by an 8-year-old family friend inside a Houston home, police said. Three people were detained for questioning following the shooting Saturday afternoon in the Trinity/Houston Gardens neighborhood in east Houston, police said. Commander Jonathan Halliday...
Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say
Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
