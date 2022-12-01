Read full article on original website
2 Florida women become millionaires playing Lottery scratch off game at Publix
Two women from southwest Florida became millionaires last week after winning $1 million and $2 million respectively while playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. According to Florida Lottery officials, Amela Agic, 25, of Fort Myers, chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985, and Laura Frisone, 56, of Marco Island, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,597,848.
Lauderhill man ‘strikes gold’ after buying $1M winning scratch-off ticket
Winner! A Broward County man went home a winner after he bought a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.
2 women cash in $3M from winning Publix scratch-off tickets
Two lucky Florida Lottery players are going home with a combined $3 million dollars in prizes after playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.
South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023
In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.
The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
Florida woman wins top lottery prize from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida woman's $10 purchase won her $1 million back after she found that she bought a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
This $6.7 Million Dramatical Resort Style Property in Boca Raton Florida has Exceptional Waterfront Vistas
17951 Lake Estates Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17951 Lake Estates Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a estate style property and residence has exceptional waterfront vistas overlooking the rolling hills of the Arnold Palmer signature east course par five hole. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17951 Lake Estates Drive, please contact Mark Nestler (Phone: 561-212-1517) & John Poletto (Phone: 561-239-0700) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: December 4, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcome Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Tantralis, new Brwoard County Mayor Lamar Fisher, LGBTQ advocate Orlando Gonzales and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar. The full episode can be seen at the...
30 Fun Things to do in Miami, Florida
Looking for things to do in Miami? You have chosen wisely. An enthralling weekend getaway, Miami is a hot spot to pause reality and indulge in some fun in the sun. Combining world-class beaches, exotic nightlife, and a mouthwatering food scene, Miami won’t disappoint. Both new and returning travelers...
Amex Sues Palm Beach County Man Over $272K Unpaid Bill
Stuart Roffman, In Bentley, Was Stopped By PBSO Earlier This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wellington resident Stuart Roffman is facing a lawsuit just filed by American Express over a hefty unpaid bill. Amex claims that Roffman owes $271,996 — and that […]
Miami Activist Routinely Flips Off, Berates Miami Cops for the Sake of Who Knows What
Last month, police-filming provocateur Rafael Antonio Gomez recorded his interaction with Miami law enforcement deteriorate — as it often does — into a questionable detainment, sophomoric name-calling, and Gomez giving police a firm middle finger on camera. The incident starts off innocuously, with Gomez and his partner Joey...
This Week in South Florida: Lamar Fisher
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When you’ve got a crisis of some kind, whether it’s a health emergency, auto accident or a bad fall, you call 911. Broward County’s serious failures in call response involve unanswered emergency calls. According to county commissioned report, 12 percent of 911...
2022 Art Basel in Miami, Florida
This is a star-studded event you will want to check out! The 2022 Art Basel took place in Dec. 1, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this week
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. This week, the discount retail chain Burlington is opening its newest Florida store location in Pembroke Pines.
Man busted after stealing from Lake Worth grocery store
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Albert Foster, 30, after he threatened and stole from El Bodegon Grocery Store. The sheriff's office reports the theft happened Nov. 2 at the store. Foster was challenged by management and insinuated he had a firearm, after that...
