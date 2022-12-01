Children found cold, but alive, in car with dead bodies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police are investigating after finding two children who had been in the back seat of a car for hours with two people who had been shot to death.

Employees arriving to work at Barnhill Construction called police Thursday morning after finding the victims in a vehicle with children in the back seat, WITN reported.

Rocky Mount police officers said they believe the victims were shot and killed inside the car where it was parked, WRAL reported.

Investigators told WTVD that the children were alive but freezing cold, because they had been left in the car with the bodies for several hours. The children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims were withheld, pending family notifications.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating the case, and asked for anyone with information to contact it at 252-972-1411, WTVD reported.

