Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
Soda, Coke or Pop? Here Is What Texans Call Soft Drinks! Do You?
You're thirsty and you want a Soft Drink! What do you call it? It seems that there are many names for a SOFT DRINK and apparently we here in the United states call it different things. It depends on what part of the country you are from, I guess. So, what do we call soft drinks here in the Lone Star State?
5 Amazing Clues Climate Change is Already Effecting Texas
Whether you believe it or not, climate change is a thing, and here are some facts proving it is already hitting Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, scientists have warned about climate change and how it could cause problems globally. So, here are five things that prove climate change is already here in Texas.
Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas
If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
Astounding! Can Texas Sage, or Purple Sage, Actually Predict When it Will Rain?
Is it just an old wives' tale, or is there something scientifically correct that Texas Sage can predict when it will rain?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the Texas Sage Bush is complete with brilliant color, the ability to withstand wide temperature swings, and can adapt in any soil type which makes it the perfect bush to live in Texas.
Not Texas Big! Does This Texas Town Have The Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas?
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are.
Texas Woman Torches Boyfriend’s House After Woman Answers His Phone
Jealousy takes on many forms but for one Texas woman, it meant committing a couple of felonies. According to NBC DFW, a central Texas woman is facing felony charges after she set her boyfriend's house on fire after a woman answered his phone. The 23-year-old woman was video-calling her boyfriend...
