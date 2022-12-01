ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Amazing Clues Climate Change is Already Effecting Texas

Whether you believe it or not, climate change is a thing, and here are some facts proving it is already hitting Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, scientists have warned about climate change and how it could cause problems globally. So, here are five things that prove climate change is already here in Texas.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas

If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy