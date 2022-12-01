Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas on the Coast
What is happening in the Orange Beach Area for the Christmas Season. Christmas on the Gulf Coast... The body content of your post goes here. To edit this text, click on it and delete this default text and start typing your own or paste your own from a different source.
WALA-TV FOX10
Lots of holiday cheer at Tillman’s Corner Christmas Parade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fortunately we were able to avoid any weather delays Saturday morning for a jam-packed day of Christmas activities on both sides of the bay. Starting in Tillman’s Corner -- the Theodore High School Bobcat Marching Band getting the party started with “Walking in a Winter Wonderland!”
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope Christmas Parade packs the streets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Christmas magic still very much alive on the Eastern Shore. Two weeks after lighting the big tree -- the crowds returned for Fairhope’s Christmas parade. Thousands lined Section Street to see the floats, marching bands, and Christmas characters. “Oh -- it’s wonderful. Everybody gets together...
WALA-TV FOX10
Visit the Beau Rivage this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the holiday season at the Beau Rivage! The Beau Rivage’s legendary Christmas decor will be on display throughout the holidays. This seasons décor features larger-than-life nutcrackers, magnificent, oversized ornaments, classic winter scenes, more than 200 frost-covered tress and thousands of red poinsettias throughout the atrium. Santa’s sleigh and reindeer will soar over Beau Rivage’s atrium leading to a stunning 20-foot Christmas tree, which offers an outstanding opportunity to capture photos with family and friends.
WALA-TV FOX10
CityHope Church spreading holiday cheer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church spread some holiday cheer Saturday morning in Mobile. CityHope Church in Mobile held its 19th annual Merry Christmas Gulf Coast event. The effort, also underway the CityHope’s churches in Malbis and Foley, uses monetary donations from church members to buy toys for 1,600 foster families in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Unicycles, canoe and now a bike for man traveling with a purpose
Peter Frank suffered catastrophic accident at age 14. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Peter Frank sits at a table with a self-crafted deer-skin triangle hat and greets his utterly friendly rescued kitten. The hat is part of his pirate garb he wears on his journeys. “Everybody wears...
Sweet stray terrier needs family
Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a one-year-old terrier, all-American dog named Macaroon.
utv44.com
Artists covering Mobile's Temple Downtown with massive tape mural
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A work of art coming to downtown Mobile. Tape art artists Michael Townsend and Leah Smith are creating a massive work of art on the outside of The Temple Downtown. Tape art is an evolving group of public artists who create large-scale temporary drawings and...
Family charity hosts fundraiser to gift seniors with Christmas presents in honor of loved one
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When we think about gift-giving for the holidays, most people primarily think about the children but this year, a family charity is making sure the elderly aren’t left out. Saturday, Addie Mae Jackson 4Hope hosted a fundraiser to raise money to buy Christmas presents for senior citizens, in memory of a loved […]
Perdido Key Chamber sets annual Tacky Tinseltown party for Dec. 9
Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – Ring out a banner year in style with local business leaders and professionals with the Perdido Key Area Chamber’s annual holiday party. On Friday, Dec. 9, celebrate the holidays with a fun and casual, ugly-sweater-themed party at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club. The fun starts at 6 pm. Come wearing your tackiest holiday attire, and you might even win a prize.
utv44.com
Community gathers to celebrate life of beloved Daphne firefighter
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Folks in Daphne gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a man dedicated to the community. Firefighter Daniel Castrillo died 10 years ago to the day, of a sudden illness. He was the city's fire inspector at the time, after serving as a firefighter and...
WKRG
Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 2nd-4th
First up, now that all the leftover turkey has been finished from last week, its time to get into the Christmas spirit as we have Christmas parades galore! First up on Friday we have the Fairhope Christmas Parade where WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven and Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be with the Weather Beast. Then the Weather Beast will be rolling through Lucedale with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner for their parade on Saturday!
WALA-TV FOX10
Festival of Nativities returns to Daphne after 2-year hiatus
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church is getting into the Christmas spirit with the return of their beloved nativity scene event after a two-year hiatus. “Come and Behold Him...A festival of Nativities” is on full display at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Daphne. The community stopped by...
RV, mobile home parks booming in Baldwin County, and residents seem not to mind
The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission last week considered two RV parks and a mobile home park, another type of development in the rapidly growing county. All of these parks would be more than 80 units: Grand River RV Park, which sits on Styx River outside of Loxley, would be 142 units, Graystone RV Park outside of Summerdale would be 88 units, and The Grove, a mobile home park outside of Magnolia Springs would be expanded to 177 units.
Coldest, hottest Christmases ever recorded in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas season is here and it’s in the 70s outside. The average temperature for this time of year in Mobile is actually in the 70s, so its been a pretty average season. Mobile has experienced some freezing temperatures and some scolding hot temperatures, all within the week of Christmas. What’s the […]
WEAR
Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Above average temperatures this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temps will reach the mid 70s later today. Our temps will be way above average and could even be record breaking between now and Friday. Highs will reach 80 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday with morning temps in the low 60s all week long. Our best chance of rain looks to come this weekend on Sunday with temps and humidity values finally starting to fall. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday with morning temps in the low 50s.
East Canal Road nighttime road work announced for Dec. 6-8
Lane closures will happen overnight and to patch the asphalt during the day. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Drainage crossings will be done on East Canal Road overnight by the contractor adding a center lane and a roundabout near the library. The work will take place Dec. 6-8 during the hours between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
With Thanksgiving past, here's where to find Christmas fun
Orange Beach Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 29 at The Wharf. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Begin planning your Christmas activities while digesting that delicious Thanksgiving dinner with our list of activities in South Baldwin County and other areas including the Holiday Lights Drive-Thru in Stockton.
OBA
Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacolahttps://www.obawebsite.com
Comments / 0