Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Game Awards 2022: Start Times and How to Watch
The Game Awards is the annual award show bringing together the biggest companies in gaming and honoring the year's best titles. The ceremony, hosted by Geoff Keighley later this week, showcases plenty of trailers and announcements for upcoming titles, keeping the show from being a stodgy suit-and-tie affair. This year's award show will also be "significantly shorter" than in the past.
CNET
Inflation Hits Gaming: Microsoft Will Charge $70 for Its Biggest Titles in 2023
Microsoft is planning to raise prices for games made by its studios to $70 next year, the company said in a comment, following other game makers who have made similar moves citing increasing development costs. All told, as a result, the moves are likely to contribute to further worldwide inflation.
CNET
Amazon and Steph Curry Developing 'ToeJam & Earl' Movie of Sega Genesis Fame
Sega Genesis video game mascots ToeJam & Earl will be getting their own feature film courtesy of Amazon Studios, basketball player Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media and Story Kitchen (Sonic the Hedgehog), according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Hotel Transylvania 4 writers Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo are writing the movie.
CNET
'His Dark Materials' Season 3: How to Watch and Where to Stream
His Dark Materials season 3 -- the conclusion to the HBO adaptation of Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy -- debuts Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. There are several places online where you can stream the excitement, depending on which country you're watching from -- and whether you've got a reliable virtual private network.
CNET
Free Over-the-Air TV Is Getting Even Better
Cutting the cable cord is easier than ever, thanks to the growing options of NextGen TV. Sports, local news, network TV shows and more, all for free. An inexpensive antenna is all you'll need to get get ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations in most major cities across the country. Over-the-air TV, aka the way most Americans got their TV for most of the latter half of the 20th century, has gotten a huge upgrade.
Comments / 0