Up to 20 years in prison for man convicted of robbing North Olmsted Starbucks, shooting at North Olmsted officers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man who shot at North Olmsted police officers after robbing a Starbucks, was sentenced Monday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher to a 18-20 years in prison. Dominque Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road...
Police search for couple after allegedly shooting and robbing man in Fairview Park
FAIRVIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Fairview Park Police, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a couple for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11. The Lakewood man was shot after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police. Police said 20-year-old...
Missing teen arrested after escape from juvenile facility
Officials are looking for a teen who left the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System over the weekend.
Gun found in Akron 7th grader’s fanny pack; supt. orders routine use of metal detectors, backpack checks
Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers in Akron were locked down Monday afternoon.
Resident reports identity theft: Medina Police Blotter
A resident reported a case of identity theft at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 1. There was no further information available. Police were investigating at the time of the report. Police responded to a reported disturbance and found a boyfriend and girlfriend engaged in a verbal argument. There were no citations issued or any further information available at the time of the report.
Driver strikes pedestrian, causing serious injuries, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on E. Exchange Street. Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner and Allyn Streets when he was hit by a...
Victims identified in deadly shooting that led to Parma shelter in place
On Wednesday in Lowellville, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak and her daughter, 25-year-old Cathryn Hudak, were fatally shot in a home on Watson Street.
Suspect in Cleveland Dollar Tree robbery may have tried to rob Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who is accused of robbing a Cleveland Dollar Tree may be the same suspect of the attempted robbery at a Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police confirmed. Detectives are now asking the community to help identify the suspect. Cleveland Police said the suspect came into...
17-year-old boy who escaped Stark County juvenile center arrested, sheriff says
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the 17-year-old boy who is accused of escaping the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System was arrested. Deputies were called to the center at 815 Faircrest St. SW in Canton in response to the boy who left the facility...
Man who robbed North Olmsted Starbucks, shot at police, sentenced to prison: 'I am sincerely sorry'
CLEVELAND — Dominique Hullum, 31, learned his fate Monday at a sentencing for multiple charges connected to a Starbucks robbery that happened earlier this year in North Olmsted. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher sentenced Hullum to serve 18-20 years for his crimes. It was back on March...
Old Brooklyn porch pirate suspect wanted by Cleveland Police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a porch pirate was caught on camera in the Old Brooklyn area, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. A maroon SUV, possibly a Dodge Caravan or Ford Windstar, was seen on surveillance video with the suspect taking packages off porches at 9:53 p.m. on Dec. 4, according to police.
Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
Garfield Heights store owner puts vandalism suspect on blast
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A criminal was caught vandalizing the Aaron Sign Shop in Garfield Heights, so the owner is putting the suspect on blast. Jim Grenig didn’t waste any time plastering the suspect’s face all over his front door. He said the man was caught on his surveillance camera kicking his door in early Saturday morning.
Gun found in 7th grader’s fanny pack at Akron school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron schools were locked down after a student was found with a gun Monday. Police said the Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers were locked down around 2 p.m. after students had told teachers of a student they believed was carrying a weapon. Within minutes,...
Police investigate shooting at Cleveland gas station
Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting on the city's east side.
Woman charged after alleged assault on Summit County deputy
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy was hurt during an alleged assault Friday. The incident happened when the deputy responded to Coventry Township amid reports of a woman in the roadway. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he reportedly found a 21-year-old Cleveland woman...
14-year-old boy fatally shot man in head during argument: Marshals
The 14-year-old suspect allegedly killed 18-year-old Lawrence McKissic, shooting him in the head during an argument.
Cleveland supermarket murder suspect arrested, U.S. Marshals say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bayshaun East was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals say due to news media postings, East’s arrest was the direct result of information from the public. The U.S. Marshals say 46-year-old Bayshun East was arrested for the...
Cleveland man arrested after calling 911 without a good reason; TV stolen from car dealership: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Misuse of 911: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 55, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Nov. 21 after he called 911 several times for no good reason.
