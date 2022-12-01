ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland.com

Resident reports identity theft: Medina Police Blotter

A resident reported a case of identity theft at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 1. There was no further information available. Police were investigating at the time of the report. Police responded to a reported disturbance and found a boyfriend and girlfriend engaged in a verbal argument. There were no citations issued or any further information available at the time of the report.
cleveland19.com

Driver strikes pedestrian, causing serious injuries, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on E. Exchange Street. Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner and Allyn Streets when he was hit by a...
cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy who escaped Stark County juvenile center arrested, sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the 17-year-old boy who is accused of escaping the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System was arrested. Deputies were called to the center at 815 Faircrest St. SW in Canton in response to the boy who left the facility...
cleveland19.com

Old Brooklyn porch pirate suspect wanted by Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a porch pirate was caught on camera in the Old Brooklyn area, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. A maroon SUV, possibly a Dodge Caravan or Ford Windstar, was seen on surveillance video with the suspect taking packages off porches at 9:53 p.m. on Dec. 4, according to police.
cleveland19.com

Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
cleveland19.com

No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights store owner puts vandalism suspect on blast

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A criminal was caught vandalizing the Aaron Sign Shop in Garfield Heights, so the owner is putting the suspect on blast. Jim Grenig didn’t waste any time plastering the suspect’s face all over his front door. He said the man was caught on his surveillance camera kicking his door in early Saturday morning.
cleveland19.com

Gun found in 7th grader’s fanny pack at Akron school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron schools were locked down after a student was found with a gun Monday. Police said the Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers were locked down around 2 p.m. after students had told teachers of a student they believed was carrying a weapon. Within minutes,...
WKYC

Woman charged after alleged assault on Summit County deputy

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy was hurt during an alleged assault Friday. The incident happened when the deputy responded to Coventry Township amid reports of a woman in the roadway. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he reportedly found a 21-year-old Cleveland woman...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland supermarket murder suspect arrested, U.S. Marshals say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bayshaun East was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals say due to news media postings, East’s arrest was the direct result of information from the public. The U.S. Marshals say 46-year-old Bayshun East was arrested for the...

