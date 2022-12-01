Read full article on original website
KEVN
Holiday lights spread throughout Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is that time of the year when houses all over the nation are either beginning to decorate their homes or have already done so for the holiday season. What better way to appreciate the hard work put into holiday decorations that homeowners put up...
kotatv.com
‘Christmas on the Prairie’; a Douglas High School fundraiser helps Tech Club feel merry & bright
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Raising money for the Douglas School District Tech Club, Christmas on the Prairie is back again. Easy to Find exit 67B to the stop light and then left on Tower up the hill. Easy parking off of Tower Road—Look for the big sign. Money...
kotatv.com
Rapid City family shares passion for Christmas in the form of a tiny town
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Holiday decorations come in all sizes. Although it may be on the small side, a family passionate about Christmas wanted the entire community to see how they deck the halls. “The Christmas Village has been in my family for at least 41 years,” said Jessica...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this massive Christmas village in Downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Nerdy Nuts, a local “exotic” peanut butter company, is putting on a Christmas Town event at The Hive, in Main Street Square, for the next couple of weeks. Christmas Town features a massive Christmas village with 102 different structures that was designed by...
KEVN
See you in the village!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Did you know that Santa has a thrift village? Well, it’s located at the Minneluzahan Senior Center in Rapid City. The village began in 2020 because during COVID not many people were working, so the senior center thought it would be a good idea to sell items that were donated to them. Richard Moose, Santa’s Village Worker, says that if the family couldn’t afford the five dollar price tag, they were still able to leave with their presents.
kotatv.com
Black Hills prepares for recently unveiled B-21 Raider
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday night, the new B-21 Raider was unveiled in Palmdale, Calif., and excitement is still in the air in regard to this new piece of technology that will call the Black Hills its home. South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson was one of the many people...
kotatv.com
From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
newscenter1.tv
A Very Meowy Christmas: Here’s how an organization is helping stray cats in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Place for Meow Rescue hosted a fundraising event at Zymurcracy Beer Company on December 3. A Place for Meow is an organization that rescues stray cats in the Black Hills that was founded in 2018. The event raised money through a silent auction, food,...
newscenter1.tv
Check out what the 10th annual Kountry Junkin’ Vintage Christmas Market had to offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 10th annual Kountry Junkin’ Christmas Market took place at the Central States Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 3. With 100 vendors from around the region participating, the market had tons of handmade and vintage goods to offer. Kountry Junkin’ also hosts a couple of...
kotatv.com
Introducing new ways to keep kids’ bones, muscles & joints healthy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Developing kids are like sponges, soaking everything in their brains that will stick for life. Young kids also need physical activity to support their growing bodies. Michigan State University says exercise helps in the development of important interpersonal skills, improves sleep, and helps build and...
kotatv.com
Indigenous art on display at Dahl Arts Center for annual ‘Black Hills Indian Market’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American culture Saturday with an art show. The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music. Duwana Two Bulls co-coordinated...
newscenter1.tv
Five things to know before you head out to Rapid City’s Storybook Island during the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D.– On the day after Thanksgiving, Rapid City’s Storybook Island transforms into their annual Christmas Night of Light, a festive party for families visiting the park. Executive Director Jackie Laws explains more about the event. How did Christmas Night of Light get started?. The Christmas Nights...
kotatv.com
Youth and Family Services receives sustainability award for Garden Education Project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Youth and Family Services’ Garden Education Project aims to provide access for youth and families enrolled in YFS to learn where their food comes from. This year the organization is being honored with an award from The Rapid City Standing Committee on Sustainability. “We...
KEVN
The yearly “Black Hills Indian Market” features indigenous art on exhibit at Dahl Arts Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American culture Saturday with an art show. The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music. Duwana Two Bulls co-coordinated...
kotatv.com
The benefits of adopting your next dog on national mutt day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Take a look at your dog today and give them an extra treat, one for every dog breed they may have running around in their DNA. Today is National Mutt Day. If you’re looking to adopt a dog, mutts are the most common form of...
kotatv.com
Tri-State Museum gets an upgrade: City council approves $168,080 expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tri-State Museum in Belle Fourche is essential to telling tales of South Dakota History. Recently, they received the go-ahead to expand the building, in order to bring in new places, faces, and exhibits. It takes a trip down memory lane to see what the...
kotatv.com
Western Dakota Tech students have a passion for welding
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The welding program at Western Dakota Technical College is one of the more popular courses the school offers, allowing students to learn a trade and make a good income. Manufacturing professions have faced many challenges over the last few decades, but welding provides opportunities for...
Buffalo Chip Announces First Concerts for 2023 Rally
The famous Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota announced it's first two concerts for the 2023 motorcycle rally. Styx and REO Speedwagon on the same night, Tuesday, August 8th. This is just the "tip of the iceberg" as they say. There are many more concerts and acts being signed...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Regional Airport board discusses renovations and expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The terminal renovations and expansions project was discussed today at the Rapid City Regional Airport Board meeting. As Rapid City is expanding with new opportunities and upgrades, the airport board members spoke on the pre-design process of the schematics for the expansions. The board members dove into the different options for the design work, allowing them to look at the design to determine what they thought about the visual representation.
