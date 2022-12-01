Read full article on original website
Amazon And Apple Reportedly Resuming Advertising On Twitter
Twitter has regained some of its biggest advertisement spenders — including Amazon and Apple — after a previous exodus under Elon Musk's new ownership.
Coinbase Joins Elon Musk In Slamming The Apple App Store Tax
Alongside Elon Musk regarding his Twitter woes, Coinbase has also joined up in criticizing Apple's 30% "app tax" applied to anything on the App Store.
Elon Musk Says Twitter's Potential Removal From iOS App Store Was 'Misunderstanding'
After Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, a few brands suspended their advertisement on Twitter. It was later reported that Elon Musk personally reached out to the CEOs of the companies that paused their ads on Twitter. At the moment, Twitter's debt is about $13 billion, while the advertising revenue was about $5 billion per year before Elon Musk acquired Twitter. Even with the Twitter Blue monthly subscription, the platform still needs ad revenue to turn around and make a profit, but losing half of its top advertisers doesn't help the situation.
Elon Musk Bans Kanye West From Twitter After Swastika Post
Kanye West is off Twitter again. Twitter has suspended his account for an unspecified duration for violating policies that prohibit "incitement to violence." To recall, Twitter cited a similar reason when it handed a permanent ban to former President Donald Trump over two controversial tweets following the Capitol Hill riots last year.
Elon Musk Makes A Concerning Comment About His Safety
In the wake of the controversial 'Twitter Files' released by the social media's CEO, Elon Musk also expressed what may be genuine concern for his wellbeing.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower seizes long-awaited 'glimmers' of justice: 'I'm ready to go to war'
Former computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac details his involvement in the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and how it nearly bankrupted his business.
Apple's Expansion Into India May Continue With iPad Production Change
Apple may be planning to expand its manufacturing presence in India by shuffling some iPad production to the country, but the change won't be simple.
Adobe Confirms Plan To Sell AI-Generated Stock Images
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more and more commonplace, new companies are starting to embrace it in unexpected ways. Generative art is on the rise, with tools like DALL-E going viral almost every week. Some of these image generators opt for a more artistic approach, while some are trying to be realistic (and often end up horrifying as a result). Such art, whether it was pretty or not, was not considered appropriate for many things in the past. However, Adobe might be about to change that.
Twitter Moves To Automate Its Moderation Systems
Musk reportedly favors an approach where the visibility of content is throttled using an algorithmic approach.
Facebook Dating Will Scan Your Face Using AI To Confirm Your Age
Following a similar test on Instagram, Meta has announced that it'll use third-party AI technology to verify someone is old enough to use Facebook Dating.
Kanye West Is No Longer Buying Twitter-Rival Parler
In October, Parlement Technologies announced that it reached an agreement with West to hand over ownership of the platform to the rap and fashion heavyweight.
'The Callisto Protocol' Being Slammed With Negative Reviews On Steam
"The Callisto Protocol" apparently comes with serious performance issues on PC, which reviewers have made note of via Steam. Here's what they're saying.
Carl Pei's Nothing Wants To Take On Apple In The U.S.
While it may not have set the sales charts on fire or single-handedly revolutionized the smartphone sector, there is no denying that the Nothing Phone (1) — a smartphone made by the U.K.-based company Nothing — is among the most talked-about smartphones of 2022. There are two reasons for the Nothing Phone (1)'s notability: First, it came from a company headed by the former co-founder of OnePlus. Secondly, despite its mid-range spec sheet, it came with a distinctive feature called the Glyph Interface — a series of LED strips that adorn the Nothing Phone (1)'s rear panel. From serving as simple notification LEDs that light up to make users aware of new messages/notifications, to rhythmically lighting up while playing music and receiving calls — the Glyph falls somewhere between a handy feature and a complete gimmick. While opinion is divided on the Glyph interface, even its detractors agree that it is a conversation starter.
"10 Grand Later...": People Are Sharing The Worst Financial Mistake Of Their Lives, And My Stomach Hurts
"I thought I was helping a boyfriend through a rough time with his business. In reality, I was giving him the down payment on a house for him and his wife and kids."
Today's Wordle Answer #531 - December 2, 2022 Solution And Hints
The holiday season is bringing us a lucky streak, it seems. Like yesterday's Wordle, we solved today's quiz one step faster than WordleBot did, and the resulting feeling is so thrilling, we want you to have it too. Here are some hints that should help you unravel the answer on time, and if you'd rather skip the brain-teasing, you can jump right to the second section where we reveal the full answer.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go Launch Looks Imminent After Support Pages Go Live
Samsung has a pretty wide range of laptops that the company sells under the Galaxy Book sub-brand. Besides the "original" full-sized Galaxy Book notebook, other members of the Galaxy Book clan include the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Flex. In June 2021, Samsung made a new addition to the lineup when it launched the Samsung Galaxy Book Go.
