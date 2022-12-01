Read full article on original website
CNET
These Tips Can Help You Reduce Streaming Costs for Netflix, HBO Max and More
2022 is winding down and we can recount all the good TV we streamed, including Stranger Things 4, House of the Dragon, Andor and Rings of Power. But if you do the math for your streaming service subscriptions, you may find you're spending $500 per year or more. The "Big Three" -- Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max -- cost $462 for their most popular plans when you tally what you're paying on a monthly basis. You can finesse your streaming service budget, however.
CNET
Finished '1899'? Time to Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Just finished 1899? I have a quick suggestion. Watch Dark -- for my money, it's the best show on Netflix. From the creators of 1899, it's a mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
CNET
'His Dark Materials' Season 3: How to Watch and Where to Stream
His Dark Materials season 3 -- the conclusion to the HBO adaptation of Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy -- debuts Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. There are several places online where you can stream the excitement, depending on which country you're watching from -- and whether you've got a reliable virtual private network.
CNET
'The Last of Us' Trailer Gives New Look at HBO's Creepy Upcoming Series
Last of Us fans have another chance to whet their appetite for HBO's upcoming live-action adaptation of the acclaimed video game. On Saturday, the official trailer for the series hit Twitter. The new HBO original is set to premiere Jan. 15 on the cable channel and HBO Max. The trailer...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
CNET
Who's in the Mysterious Photo Tanya Picks Up in 'The White Lotus' Episode 6?
Since a waterlogged corpse floated in during the first episode of The White Lotus season 2, fans have been following along to see if they can spot a goner among the show's core cast of vacationers. After episode 6, things are looking increasingly worse for Tanya, the rich, fabulous and self-centered White Lotus vet played by Jennifer Coolidge.
CNET
Prime Video: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows to Watch
Prime Video might have had an interface makeover, but it's still takes digging to unearth its best sci-fi offerings. Hopefully this best list will help with that task. Amazon has picked up some of the best sci-fi series out there, from espionage sci-fi hybrid Counterpart, to one of the greatest sci-fi series of all time: The Expanse.
CNET
'Harry And Meghan' Trailer Hints the Royal Couple Won't Hold Back in Netflix Series
The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan, the Netflix documentary series, will arrive Dec. 8. And a new trailer promises that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't holding back. "It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on Earth happened?'" says Prince Harry in...
CNET
Adobe Stock to Allow AI-Generated Images on Its Service
Adobe Stock will accept images generated by artificial intelligence on its service, it said in a blog post on Monday. Unlike stock image services like Getty Images that have prohibited AI-generated illustrations on their platforms, Adobe is embracing content made with generators like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion. Such generators use text-to-image prompts to create art and other-worldly images.
CNET
Amazon and Steph Curry Developing 'ToeJam & Earl' Movie of Sega Genesis Fame
Sega Genesis video game mascots ToeJam & Earl will be getting their own feature film courtesy of Amazon Studios, basketball player Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media and Story Kitchen (Sonic the Hedgehog), according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Hotel Transylvania 4 writers Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo are writing the movie.
CNET
Game Awards 2022: Start Times and How to Watch
The Game Awards is the annual award show bringing together the biggest companies in gaming and honoring the year's best titles. The ceremony, hosted by Geoff Keighley later this week, showcases plenty of trailers and announcements for upcoming titles, keeping the show from being a stodgy suit-and-tie affair. This year's award show will also be "significantly shorter" than in the past.
CNET
How to Use MyHeritage's 'AI Time Machine' and Send Your Face Back in Time
Ever wondered what you'd look like as an American pioneer? A WWII nurse? A 1930s movie star? I hadn't, until I came across this AI Time Machine feature. I decided to give it a try. The feature is from genealogy company MyHeritage. It's introduced other intriguing features including Deep Nostalgia,...
CNET
Meta Launches Age Verification Test With Facebook Dating
Meta is testing age verification tools on Facebook Dating as it tries to make the platform safer and age-appropriate, it said in a blog post Monday. Facebook Dating users are required to be 18 or older to use the app, but oftentimes teens change their date of birth to evade that barrier.
Talking With Tami
Heidi Klum Poses For Her Promo Shoot For ‘America’s Got Talent All Stars’ Season 1
America’s Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2nd, 2022! This is a different show than the popular reality competition series America’s Got Talent that’s going on season 18. The same judges will be in the house with Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell and the doll, Heidi Klum. Sofia Vergara will not be on the show, that’s a bummer. This show will be a bit different than before and they will have winners and finalists but this time fan favorites and best viral moments! It will be acts from all around the world that will compete for the grand prize and get the “Ultimate All Star Title”.
